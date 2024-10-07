In Case You Missed It: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 2 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Dancing with the Stars Week 2.

I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) for as long as I can remember. It’s been a staple of my mom and I’s routine every Monday night, and I love watching the new dances every week. As a little girl, I looked forward to watching the newest season, where talented pros lead fun celebrities to (hopefully) improve each week. This season’s star and pro duos allow this season of DWTS to truly thrive!

This week’s theme was “Oscar Night,” so each pair was assigned a song from various Oscar-nominated films. Here’s what they danced to, the type of dance, their scores, and some of my personal notes! Just to preface: I’m not a dancer…

Jenn and Sasha

These two kicked off the night with a tango to the song “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Their performance was very spirited, and even before the main portion of the dance was in full swing, Jenn did a great job of playing the part of her role in the dance. However, I thought she looked a bit stiff… but it’s only Week 2, so she still has so much time to improve! They scored a total of 19/30 for the week.

Eric and Britt

Dancing the waltz to “The Godfather Waltz,” Eric really tried. As a 68-year-old actor, the man has a lot of character and is clearly thrilled to be on this show. While he doesn’t have much movement, I love watching him every week and hope to see him make it just a little further this season. They scored a total of 15/30 for the week.

Danny and Witney

This week, these two performed an amazingly choreographed jive. I think Witney arguably has some of the best choreography skills of anyone on the show. They danced to “Danger Zone” and had the audience up on their feet.

The energy, the character, and their whole performance were wonderful to watch. Danny really made a lot of improvement from the previous week, and I can’t wait to watch him get even better. They scored a total of 21/30 for the week.

Anna and Ezra

Yikes. In my opinion, Anna doesn’t have much of a personality or any dancing skills. While some stars make up for their lack of rhythm and coordination with their attitude on the dance floor and by stealing people’s hearts, this was just not true for Anna. It’s just a bad look when you have to dance with an ankle monitor. While watching, I felt like she was rude and had no appreciation for the show.

Her quickstep to “Suddenly I See” was slightly better than Week 1, but still not great. They scored a total of 17/30 for the week.

Chandler and Brandon

BEAUTIFUL. From the second I saw Chandler, I knew she had what it takes to make it far this season. She has the attitude, fan base, teachability, and everything in between. Her rumba to “What Was I Made For” was simply breathtaking and so impressive. I’m calling it: she will go far. They scored a total of 24/30 for the week.

Reginald and Emma

Another “they tried” moment. I am in no way hating on the older guys on this show; the fact that they are putting themselves out there and giving it their all is inspiring. However, this is a dance competition, and I think they simply don’t have the rhythm. But I do love them! Reginald’s and Emma’s paso doble to “Ode to Joy” left them with a total score of 15/30 for the week.

Stephen and Rylee

I love them! My goodness, they are just such a fun pair to watch! Getting to see Rylee thrive with a fun partner who not only matches her energy but is so teachable (which is something that is vital to this process) makes all her fans so happy. Their paso doble to “Superman: Theme” was crisp, entertaining, and overall, such a great dance. They earned a total of 22/30 for the week.

joey and Jenna

Who knew the (former) Bachelor could move? Joey’s second performance of the season was definitely not a letdown, even after his impressive dance during Week 1. They did a rumba to “Shallow,” which earned them a total of 22/30 for the week.

Phaedra and val

I’m a big fan of Phaedra. She has definitely got a great personality that keeps everyone smiling and supporting her no matter what, which is important in this show. You can’t help but like her! She and Val did the foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” Their spirited dance earned them a total of 21/30 for the week.

tori and pasha

While Tori isn’t the best dancer, I love her attitude. She is so grateful to be on the show and is clearly trying so hard. She performed the rumba to “This Is Me.” She had a smile on her face the whole time, and I was really rooting for her. They earned a total of 19/30 for the week.

Dwight and Daniella

I am seriously so impressed by Dwight. The 6’ 10” basketball player and 5’ 3” pro have really been able to pull this dynamic off. In this surprisingly elegant foxtrot to “City of Stars,” Dwight had a smile on the whole time, which made me smile.

Their frame was great, all things considered (she had to hold his bicep rather than his shoulder). Plus, his strength and size allowed him to carry out awesome lifts and other types of stunts. So fun to watch! They earned a total of 22/30 for the week.

brooks and Gleb

These two definitely have the chemistry needed for Dancing with the Stars…maybe even “Bed Chem” (I’m sure she loves Sabrina Carpenter).

Their package showed them kissing…kinda. Their socials are not in any way proving that they aren’t together. Their quickstep to “9 to 5” was fun to watch, and I really do see a lot of potential in Brooks. They earned a total of 20/30 for the week. Go get ‘em, girl!

Ilona and alan

There was really no better way to end the night than with Ilona and Alan. They had arguably the best dance of the evening! They did a salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” She is so excited and talented, and I want her to be a finalist so bad!

Not only did they replicate the Dirty Dancing lift, but they also included two other lifts…one of them carried out by Ilona herself where she flipped Alan! I am so impressed by this woman and can only cast my vote in hopes of seeing her make it far. They scored a total of 21/30 for the week.

eliminations

After everyone had finished their dance, Anna and Tori were kicked off, and that meant so were Ezra and Pasha. I was confused to see Tori go and not Reginald or Eric. Clearly, so was Eric’s partner Britt because her face was shocked as she mouthed, “What?” However, I was only slightly sad that Anna had to leave, simply because Ezra was a first-time pro and deserved better. When Anna was asked what she would take away from the show, she said, “Nothing.” So that settled it for me.

I honestly think this is one of the best seasons DWTS has had in a while. They have great hosts, great judges, amazing pros, and an extraordinary cast of stars. I am so excited about this week’s double feature and look forward to the rest of the season. I hope you’re excited, too!

