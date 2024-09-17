Meet the New Contestants of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) is set to return for another season! I’ve loved this show since I was a little girl, and I can’t wait to see what season 33 has in store, especially after last year’s popular season.

The new cast was recently revealed on Good Morning America. The newly coupled up celebrities will step onto the DWTS ballroom floor on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Coming from the Bachelor Mansion, the NFL, and even from the Paris Olympics, these stars and their partners are sure to deliver an entertaining season!

Everyone has been anticipating seeing what the dancers will bring to the competition this season. But that’s not all! Fans can also look forward to the return of the show’s beloved hosts and judges, who bring their unique personalities and knowledge to the dance floor.

The co-hosts of this season are Julianne Hough, a two-time DWTS winner, along with the iconic Alfonso Ribeiro. The judges making their way back to the panel are Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Here’s an introduction to all the new DWTS couples:

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei, a 29-year-old tennis coach, gained fame from being the star of ABC’s hit show The Bachelor. His journey as the nation’s Bachelor ended happily with a proposal to his now fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

Graziadei’s partner this season is Jenna Johnson. Jenna is a pro on DWTS and has been competing on the show since 2014. She has won the Mirrorball trophy one time, after competing with figure skater Adam Rippon.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson

Danny Amendola is a retired NFL wide receiver who has played for the Patriots, the Lions, the Dolphins, and the Texans. Amendola spent 13 years in the NFL and was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Witney Carson is a professional dancer and choreographer who is trained in almost every style of dance imaginable. She has been on DWTS since her season 18 debut and went on to win the show with partner Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19.

Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov

Tori Spelling is an actress who is best known for her role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Pasha Pashkov appeared in the second season of the show World of Dance and has gained popularity and joined DWTS since then. Last season, he made it into the top three!

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart

Eric Roberts is an actor who has been nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes. You may also know him as Julia Roberts’ brother and Emma Roberts’ father!

Britt Stewart began dancing on DWTS in season 23. She was a pro on season 31, where she met her current fiancée, Daniel Durant. On their season together, they placed in fifth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik is a 25-year-old American gymnast who I’m personally so excited to see dance this season. You probably know him from his outstanding performance this past summer in Paris! Stephen, a former member of the Penn State men’s gymnastics team, won two bronze medals at the 2024 Olympics for pommel horse, making him the only American to win that Olympic category.

Rylee Arnold is entering her second year as a DWTS pro! During the last season, she and her partner, Harry Jowsey, went viral on TikTok, helping her accumulate a large online fanbase. If you’ve kept up with Dancing with the Stars before, you may also know that Rylee’s older sister Lindsay used to be a pro as well!

Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey is a notorious con artist who spent time in jail for pretending to be a wealthy German heiress. You may know her story from the Netflix show Inventing Anna. She was released from prison in 2021 and has been on house arrest since. She’ll be competing this season wearing an ankle monitor.

This season will mark Ezra Sosa’s debut as a professional dancer, as he was previously a backup for the professional dancers on seasons 30-32 of DWTS. It’ll be exciting to see how he does!

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach

Dwight Howard is a 6’10 NBA legend, having played for the Los Angeles Lakers previously. He also has a podcast and is currently playing for the Taiwan Mustangs.

Daniella Karagach is a dancer from New York. She has been a DWTS pro since season 29. This past season, she and famous country singer Jason Mraz ended in second place.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

Chandler Kinney is an actress recognized for her roles in Disney’s Zombies and HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin!

Brandon Armstrong joined the DWTS cast during season 24. In the past two seasons, he has made it into the top ten with Jordin Sparks and Lele Pons.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bernsten

Ilona Maher competed over the summer in the 2024 Olympics as part of the USA’s women’s rugby team and is a bronze medal winner and TikTok sensation. She was also recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Alan Bersten is a popular, seasoned DWTS pro. He won with Hannah Brown and reached the top five with Skai Jackson and Amanda Kloots. He has also performed on the show’s tour multiple times.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber

Jenn Tran is another celebrity I cannot wait to keep up with this season. After her leading season on The Bachelorette, Jenn is coming to compete on DWTS! While overcoming her recent heartbreak, she’s ready for a big comeback and a revenge era on the dance floor.

Sasha Farber has always been one of my favorite pros on this show. He has been a top five finalist seven times, and who knows, maybe he’ll do it again this season! Sasha brings amazing stage presence and expertise to the dance floor, and I am so excited to see his choreography again.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchencko

Brooks Nader is coming straight from the beach to the dance floor! Brooks began her career with Sports Illustrated Swim in 2019 and has been one of their cover girls since 2023.

Gleb Savchencko, born in Moscow, has been dancing since the age of seven. He has been so close to winning the Mirrorball many times. He has also been seen on So You Think You Can Dance!

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy

Phaedra Parks was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010-2017 and recently announced she will be joining again this year for the show’s 16th season. You may also recognize her from Peacock’s show The Traitors.

Val Chmerkovskiy is a two-time champion of Dancing With the Stars, having won with Rumer Willis (season 20) and Xochitl Gomez (season 32). He is actually married to Jenna Johnson, a previously mentioned pro!

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater

Last but certainly not least is Reginald VelJohnson, an American actor known for his roles in Die Hard and Die Hard 2. You may also know him from Ghostbusters or Tron!

His partner this season is the amazing Emma Slater. She has been a pro since season 17, and has won one Mirrorball trophy, with Rashad Jennings in season 24.

I hope that you are now as excited as I am to watch these amazing stars take the stage! Remember to tune in on Sept. 17 on either ABC or Disney Plus!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!