5 YouTubers To Watch if TikTok Gets Banned

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I think YouTube might be making a comeback. Since TikTok started gaining popularity, long-form video content like YouTube has seemingly been on the back burner. Recently though, while trying to break my TikTok addiction, I’ve moved back over to YouTube and discovered/rediscovered some of my favorite content creators. I’ve also noticed that a lot of newly popular TikTok creators are starting to jump on the YouTube bandwagon. While I’m sure we’re all concerned about the fate of TikTok, I’m hoping to bring some peace of mind by recommending a few Youtubers I watch for inspiration and entertainment.

mina le

Mina Le’s YouTube channel has been a recent discovery for me. She mainly gives her opinions on movies, fashion, and culture. I really enjoy her videos because of how well-informed, engaging, and funny she makes them. Her videos are in line with trends, while also being somewhat educational. For example, one of her more recent videos is titled “would a victorian child survive a 4loko?” The video has a hilarious title but turns out to be a discussion about children in the Victorian era, where she cites several books and reliable websites. Her channel is perfect if you’re looking for content to get yourself thinking and maybe learn something new.

Lindsey Rem

Lindsey Rem’s YouTube channel has also been a new discovery for me. She’s a lifestyle and fashion YouTuber. While her vlogs are great, I mainly subscribe to watch her styling videos, since they emphasize sustainability and staying away from overconsumption. She talks a lot about capsule wardrobes and closet cleanouts, and during the first two months of the year, she participated in a “no buy” period. I appreciate how she helps and encourages her viewers to find their personal styles and not fall into the trap of following micro trends. She also just has a great fashion sense! If you’re in a rut with style or just looking for some new vlogs to watch, I would definitely recommend checking out @lindseyrem.

Maya Beatriz

Another channel that I’m newly subscribed to is @mayabeatriz. She makes classic, video diary content. She makes vlogs, morning/night routines, book reviews, etc. She’s especially fun to watch because she’s a student living in NYC! I love that she aims to make her videos as real and relatable as possible. Her study/productivity vlogs motivate me to get my work done, while also being funny and entertaining. Beatriz definitely makes the kind of content that makes you feel like you’re on FaceTime with a friend.

Genevieve Hannelius

Remember the former Disney Channel star, more commonly known as G Hannelius, who starred in Dog with a Blog? She’s now 25 years old and has become a content creator and entrepreneur. I’ve been following her for a few years and she recently restarted her YouTube channel. If you love vlogs, you’ll love her channel. She lives in New York City and shows what life looks like as a girl living alone, cooking, working, hanging out with friends, etc. Her videos are always so peaceful but fun. It’s so cool that a person you grew up watching on TV can now be relatable and inspirational in a different way.

Monet McMichael

Honorable mention is Monet McMichael! I’m sure most people know her from TikTok, but I think her YouTube videos deserve some more attention. The majority of her YouTube content is long vlogs. She does a great job keeping videos engaging and energetic by incorporating her other passions like makeup and fashion. She’s also able to somehow feel relatable despite her luxurious lifestyle.

One of the main reasons I like McMichael is because of how humble and joyful she is. She seems like a person who’s passionate and thankful for the platform she has, and it really shows through her content on all platforms. If you know her from TikTok, or this is your first time hearing about her, go make sure to check out her videos!

Whether TikTok gets banned or not, all of these creators make wonderful YouTube videos that are definitely worth the watch!

