Have you ever wished you had a playlist full of songs perfectly curated for an oddly specific feeling or a super niche scenario that feels almost unreal? Maybe you’re looking for new and upcoming artists to check out. You might even want songs similar to a popular one you’ve heard before. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

This week’s playlist is called “The Breakup Ballads,” a collection of songs that feel like independence and the post-breakup journey. If you’re fresh out of a relationship or still healing from one, the best way to get over it is actually to dance it out. Even if it was a mutual parting or you’re not even single, there’s nothing like screaming along to a good breakup song. This playlist has a mix of angsty pop-rock and heavy girlboss energy. If you’re thinking about texting your ex, don’t. Listen to this instead!

1. “Lost The Breakup” by Maisie Peters

No one does breakup songs like Maisie Peters. Her ability to channel female rage into a fun, upbeat pop song is incredible. This song is for the first week of post-breakup, where you’re still “feeling and dealing with the heart they broke,” as Peters says. The drums and catchy chorus are perfect for your workout and getting-ready playlists.

2. “We’re good” by dua lipa

At first, I assumed this was just another pop song that would get overplayed at Forever 21, but Dua Lipa was onto something with this track. “We’re not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine” had me dying for hours, but she makes it work. Lipa knows there’s nothing worse than an ex who won’t let you move on, and if you need some encouragement to brush it off, she’s got you covered.

3. “It’s Ok If You Forget Me” by Astrid S

The end goal post-breakup is usually to reach a place of acceptance. For some, this comes way sooner than others, and it’s okay if you’re not sad. This song reassured me that my breakups weren’t less of a loss if I wasn’t super upset. Sometimes, you can process these things before they happen, and if leaving brings rest to your soul, don’t feel bad about it. Astrid S perfectly describes how two things can be true at once: You can love someone and still feel peace in their loss.

4. “Hurts Like Hell” by Madison Beer (feat. Offset)

Sometimes you don’t want acceptance at all; you want full-fledged anger. If you’re dealing with a breakup because of infidelity, this song can play on repeat. Offset’s feature on this track is a perfect balance to Beer’s sensual voice. I’m an advocate for love, but if you need to wish them the worst this time, I’ll allow it.

5. “Learn To Let Go” by Kesha

As someone who carried a lot of baggage and hurt from my past relationships while preaching healing to others, this song hit like a shot to the heart. This is a typical pop track, but Kesha’s vocals in her Rainbow album are so clear and vivid that it’s a perfect match. If a breakup has left you with more scars than kisses, you deserve to give yourself the same love you give others. Kesha’s story is also incredibly inspiring and worth reading about.

6. “Better by Myself” by Hey Violet

This song is clear and straight to the point (like most of Hey Violet’s music). You’re happy they’re gone; if anything, you’ve been waiting on this one. This track has some hippie and earthy undertones to it, making it a very vibey listen. There’s no shame in the game. Enter your hater era all you want girl.

7. “Trash” by Little Mix

While Maisie Peters makes happy break-up songs, Little Mix makes you happy but also makes you want to slash their tires at the same time. If you’ve heard their song “Salute,” that’s the same energy you’ll get here. Little Mix has perfected the art of girlboss music, and their vocals are so immaculate, it only adds to the track.

8. “Sue Me” by Sabrina Carpenter

This is the song that will have you feeling yourself, performing a full-length concert in the middle of your room at 1 a.m. We all know Sabrina Carpenter oozes hot girl energy, and it’s like she’s injecting you with it through this song. Honorable mentions that can be paired with this are her other tracks “Looking at Me” and “Feather.”

9. “never mind, let’s break up” by LANY

I wanted to keep this playlist to only female artists, but LANY has a sassiness that only a girl’s guy best friends can embody. This band is your older brother who keeps telling you to get it together but will 100 percent drive around with you late at night until you feel better. If you want a song that puts all of your rants and complaints about your ex in one place, here you go. Their album, gg bb xx, is filled with tracks like this so go listen to the whole thing right now.

10. “happiness” by Taylor Swift

At the end of the day, a loss is a loss. No matter how tough you are, it’s hard to deny the ache and void that you feel when you lose someone you love. Taylor Swift is known for her scathing breakup songs, but “happiness” reminds you that you were alive and well before you met them and you will be after too.

If you need some songs to guide you through the happiness and the hurt of moving on from a relationship, I have your back. Here’s the full playlist, and remember, do not text your ex!

