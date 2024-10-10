This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever wished you had a playlist full of songs perfectly curated for an oddly specific feeling or a super niche scenario that feels almost unreal? Or maybe you’re looking for new and upcoming artists to check out. You might even want songs similar to a popular one you’ve heard before. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

This week’s playlist is called “California Cowboy,” a collection of songs that feel like catching fireflies in a moonshine jar and breaking into new cowboy boots. These tracks feel like ’90s country playing from a jukebox in your favorite line-dancing bar. The upbeat acoustics and heavy country accents will transport you to an empty sunflower field.

“August” by Noeline Hofmann Although “August” by Taylor Swift will always be my favorite track dedicated to the infamous eighth month, this is the only song to rival it. Hofmann delivers a perfect mix of beautifully written lyrics with a slow and mellow banjo tune. Alongside this masterpiece, Hofmann gained streams from her feature “Purple Gas” on Zach Bryan’s The Great American Bar Scene. I’ll forever be obsessed with the twang she adds to her soft voice. “Dirt Turns to Gold” by Zach Top View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Top (@zach_top) It’s impossible to deny that Zach Top truly is one of the hottest artists on the country scene right now. My partner in country crime, Sarah, said it best, “He’s bringing back honky tonk!” Top is serving the ‘90s country music everyone has missed on a silver platter. Honorable mentions include but are not limited to “I Never Lie,” “The Kinda Woman I Like,” and “Showboat Gambler.” “Tequila or Whiskey” by Willow Avalon I remember sitting on the edge of my little seat all summer, waiting for this song to drop because only Avalon could make heartbreak sound so romantic. This song feels like a sundress in the springtime, picking petals off a flower and saying, “He loves me, he loves me not.” Willow Avalon, your vibrato voice will always be famous. “The Breakdown” by Vincent Mason Vincent Mason is another artist on the rise. Touring as an opener for some insane artists already, he’s got a bright future ahead of him. One thing about me is I love it when country songs tell a story. Mason does such an amazing job using storytelling in his music, and his lyrics are captivating. Go ahead and add “Everybody Loves Her” and “Made 4” to your playlist as well. “She’s Writing Songs” by Jackson Wendell View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Wendell (@jacksonwendellmusic) Trust me, this is the underground cowboy you want in your playlist. He’s got a classic pop-country sound and amazing vocals. I love that I have no one to compare him to, he’s truly doing his own thing. Thank me later when you get to tell people you listened to Jackson Wendell before he blew up. “All That I Have” by Sam Barber Sam Barber knows how to write good music. Lyrics mean a lot to me, and it’s rare to find artists who write songs that hold so much meaning and hit so close to home. A raspy voice and a quick guitar strumming pattern make for one very good indie country song. Plus, his cover of “Jersey Giant” was delectable. “Carolina Blue” by Eli Winders At just 20 years old, Eli Winders is another underground artist you’ll love. “Carolina Blue” reminds you of the bright colors of young love and how it feels to miss your lover after a summer spent together. Check out Winders’ collab with Vincent Mason on “Famous for a Heartache,” too. “Johnny Moonshine” by Maggie Antone View this post on Instagram A post shared by maggie antone (@magooggie) Doctors have not yet been able to explain how this song gives my brain so much serotonin, but here we are. It’s no surprise that Antone has a feature with Willow Avalon called “Yodelayheewhoo” which is obviously one of my new favorite songs. “Johnny Moonshine” sounds like a Facetime call with your best friend about a new crush who everyone knows is bad news, but you just can’t help yourself. “Richmond City Jail” by Jack Wharff Lyrics are important, but nothing beats a good country beat with some drums and a banjo. Jack Wharff is another super underground artist who is 100 percent worth the listen. While this song feels like running frantically for your life, their song “Tulips and Roses” feels like watching the raindrops fall down your window pane. We love a man who can do both. “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter We couldn’t end this playlist without some true 90s country. From her 1996 album, Did I Shave My Legs For This?, Deana Carter makes this track feel like the nostalgic dream in movies where the husband reminisces on his wife through an old film reel. Carter makes you feel like you’re 17 again, young and in love. Plus, what a hilarious album name.

These songs were the backbone of my recent country rebrand, and I can’t recommend them enough. Thank you, cowboy Glenn Powell in Twisters, for making this year a memorable one for the country girls. Check out the full playlist, and go buy yourself some new cowboy boots!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!