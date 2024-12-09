2000s Barbie Movies Paired With Your Favorite Starbucks Holiday Drinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a child, I was obsessed with the Barbie movies. I’m so happy to have grown up in the early 2000s when these movies were at their prime, teaching us all to keep dreaming and sparkling no matter what. Throughout the last few weeks of prepping for finals, I’ve been thinking back on my childhood memories, and many of them encompass Barbie movies. I’ll also admit it: I love Starbucks. Although I try to limit my trips there, I’m always down for a fun latte or treat to have while I study.

The Starbucks Holiday menu is full of so many delectable options, but I always struggle with what to get. Who said that your favorite Barbie movies from childhood can’t play a part in helping you decide on your Starbucks Holiday drink order?

Chestnut Praline Latte

What better way to kick things off with the premiere Holiday Barbie film Barbie in the Nutcracker? It’s the story you know and love, so you don’t have to worry about watching something you won’t like. Nevertheless, just like the crunchy topping and whipped cream that elevates this classic Holiday beverage, Barbie in the Nutcracker has plenty of sparkle and radiance that truly makes this film magical and charming while not straying too far away from the original storyline. Plus, who doesn’t love a movie that features Christmas decorations, fancy dresses, and dancing?

Caramel Brulée Latte

This is not your average caramel-dusted latte but rather an exquisite drink that is sure to warm your hands and your heart. Similarly, Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses is a lighthearted fairytale that’s clear perfection. Just like how this latte isn’t a household name, from just seeing the title of this movie, you may not even remember the existence of Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses, but trust me, you’ve heard of and probably experienced this latte too.

The caramel brulée latte is your standard caramel coffee with some embellishments. No one can resist anything caramel-flavored, so even Starbucks haters would find this drink appealing. Similarly, even if you haven’t seen any Barbie movies or don’t like to recall your childhood staples, you have definitely heard some of the music from Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses, thanks to one of the songs going viral on TikTok recently.

This is a charming movie that circles away from the structure and themes of other Barbie movies but still unleashes your imagination, youthfulness, and carefree attitude, just like the first sip of a Caramel Brulée Latte.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte

This Holiday beverage is a crowd favorite. Sugar cookies are a simple treat, yet they are one of the first things we learn how to bake well, and every bite of a sugar cookie is delectable, let’s be honest. That’s exactly the feeling you get as you watch in delight as the scenes of Barbie of Swan Lake dance on your TV screen.

This movie is the definition of sweetness, beauty, and grace. Odette, our humble and angelic protagonist, is the daughter of a bakery owner; you know she’s whipping up sugar cookies of her own whenever she can. Lovers of Barbie of Swan Lake and the sugar cookie latte get their greatest joys from the simple pleasures in life and the beauty of the world around them. You truly can’t go wrong with this drink or this movie, and you need to indulge yourself in them right now.

Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai

This drink captures the perfect combination of sweetness and spice. This drink gives cozy vibes, which perfectly match the winter setting of Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus.

Annika, our main character in this film, is a girl boss and an icon in her own right. She knows how to get the job done, and although it takes some learning and growing, she doesn’t let people walk all over her. Her charismatic personality, in conjunction with her sass and spunk, makes her a lovable character who perfectly exhibits the mixture of sugar and spice. This is your sign to grab this drink and watch this killer movie under your fuzziest blanket now.

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

This is definitely one of the most colorful holiday drinks Starbucks has given us. Which Barbie universe is full of colors, rainbows, and sunshine? If you’re thinking Barbie: Fairytopia, then you are correct. This drink is so customizable to satisfy any craving. Similarly, Barbie: Fairytopia presents itself in a series; you have the choice between watching Mermadia or Mariposa. Truly, you have boundless opportunities for imagination and fun when it comes to watching these films.

The flavors in this drink also create the perfect blend of sweet and tart, which is synonymous with the relationship Alina and Bibble have in this film. Alina has a down-to-earth, determined spirit that’s synonymous with the sweetness and richness of cranberries. Meanwhile, Bibble is very warm and joyful, like your first bite of a juicy orange.

No matter what side of the characterization spectrum you’re on, you like to have fun and enjoy life to its fullest, which is what this movie represents.

Peppermint Mocha

This is a classic holiday beverage that’s been around for more than two decades now. It’s the moment and an icon. What movie is also a timeless, iconic gem, you may ask? That would be the Barbie movie that started it all, which is Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper.

Like the Peppermint Mocha, you know exactly what flavors and vibes you’re going to get by watching this. Even if you’re not super knowledgeable about the Barbie movie universe, you’ve still heard of this movie, or at least, you’ve heard a song from it; it has a stellar soundtrack.

Traditions stay around for a reason, and that’s why drinking a Peppermint Mocha around the holidays and revisiting Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper periodically is proven, by yours truly, to be important and beneficial. The blending of these unique flavors in this latte goes hand in hand with the unlikely yet cherished friendships that are formed in this movie. If you like these two, you cherish love and love broadening your horizons.

What are some of your favorite Starbucks drinks around the holidays?

