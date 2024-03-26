This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Two mothers are killed every hour in Gaza, with an average of 63 women killed each day. It is estimated that approximately 9,000 women have died since early October, and tragically, it appears that the death toll will soon exceed those numbers as we approach nearly six months of continuous bloodshed against Palestinians.

Conditions in Gaza are only getting worse. The newest analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicates that famine is near and has immediate and long-term health repercussions, as one million people face severe food insecurity. Without sufficient nutrition, many children are dying of hunger and dehydration, while the rest of the population suffers from malnutrition.

Approximately 60,000 pregnant women are hungry, dehydrated, and do not receive enough medical treatment. Many women undergo C-sections without anesthesia or medication. These women are giving birth in dangerous environments and experiencing significant risk of loss and miscarriage from living under chronic stress and malnutrition. Palestinian women are not granted the same privilege of being able to prepare for a baby, as they are surrounded by violence and face bombardment and displacement.

Furthermore, the UN estimates that about 700,000 women and children in Gaza are menstruating, but lack access to basic hygiene items such as pads, toilet paper, running water, and toilets. Given these conditions, women and girls in Gaza are more susceptible to urinary tract and reproductive infections.

What’s happening in Gaza is a feminist issue, and women worldwide should break their silence and use their voices. Take a look at singer Reneé Rapp, who advocated for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza during her GLAAD Media Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Musical Artist.

Rapp isn’t the only star using their platform for good; Hunter Schafer was arrested in New York a little over a month ago for protesting in support of a ceasefire. Other celebrities, like Kehlani and Bella Hadid, have been vocal online about the conditions in Gaza. Not to be forgotten are the courageous Palestinian women journalists Plestia Alaqad and Bisan Owda, who risk their lives to document Gaza’s living conditions. I’ve received a lot of information about what’s happening from journalists who experience it firsthand.

Feminism must include all women. We cannot discuss Women’s History Month or International Women’s Day without advocating for other women who are simply struggling to stay alive daily. It frustrates me that Hillary Clinton, a self-proclaimed feminist, would rather tweet about her disappointment with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snub. Instead, she could be speaking about the millions of Palestinian women and girls whose lives are at risk every day. It feels quite dystopian, to say the least, to live in a country where politicians speak out about movie nominations but remain silent while assisting other countries that continually contribute to the death and destruction of another population.

Palestinians are brave and resilient, and they deserve peace and safety. Advocating for a cease-fire is essential, not only as a feminist but also as a tax-paying citizen. Our tax funds support Israel’s military, and America is complicit in the violence since we have contributed more foreign aid to Israel than any other country since World War II. The United States provides Israel with billions of dollars annually, yet 37.9 million Americans live in poverty and there are numerous other socioeconomic problems present in our country.

Approximately two-thirds of voters support the United States’ call for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. This leads to the questions of why there hasn’t yet been a ceasefire in Gaza and why the United States hasn’t stopped funding Israel’s military. What happened to no taxation without representation?

The current situation in Gaza is a humanitarian and feminist issue, and we must continue to use our voices and platforms to advocate for a ceasefire and stop the violence. Call your representatives, protest, donate, and boycott to bring attention to Palestinian voices, as they desperately need our help.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!