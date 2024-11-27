Who I Would Cast in the Remakes of 3 Classic Christmas Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Lately, I’ve found myself wondering who I would cast in remakes of my favorite movies (I’m very happy with Wicked’s casting, but I also think Amanda Seyfried would have made an amazing Glinda). With the holidays coming up, I can’t help but feel that some classics have been left in the past. I want a new Christmas movie that isn’t Hallmark-coded. Needless to say, I want a revamp.

So, I’ve decided to recast three of my favorite festive films with some capable celebs. Without further ado, here are my picks.

Elf View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) First up, we have Ryan Reynolds as Buddy the Elf. He’s best known for his goofy, immature characters (I’m thinking Deadpool), so I think he’ll fit into this role perfectly. Jennifer Lawerence will make a fabulously quirky “Jovie” that’s sure to be Zooey Deschanel-approved. I think she would kill the vocals in the shower scene, too. Also, I definitely see Danny Devito as Papa Elf, which is self-explanatory. Kirstin Davis is our classy Emily Hobbs because she has the elegant New York City mom vibe. Finn Wolfhard will be our charming Michael Hobbs because he plays an amazing yet slightly troubled teen. Last but not least, Tom Hanks will star as Walter because he’s the perfect mix of solemn and sweet. Plus, I think he and Davis would make a super cute couple. how the grinch stole Christmas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) Our main character has to be someone who will take on their role wholeheartedly. That’s why our Grinch has to be Austin Butler, who changed his voice just for his role in Elvis. This role is a great opportunity for the Elvis star to show his range. Next, I’ve put Angelina Jolie as our Martha May Whovier. She’s got the glamour and the va-va-voom to win over the hearts of the Grinch and the modern audience. After some research, I decided to cast rising star Marta Kessler as Cindy Lou Who. I think Zooey Deschanel has the perfect features to be transformed into a “Who.” I can imagine her reaction to Jolie’s character unveiling her new Christmas lights already. Finally, Mark Wahlberg is our Lou Lou Who, Tom Holland is Drew Lou Who, and Iain Armitage is our Stu Lou Who. The Santa Clause View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Maguire (@superjmaguire) Paul Rudd is our shining star, our Scott Calvin. He’s got just enough salt and pepper in his hair and cynicism in his delivery to play a regular guy who has no interest in being Santa Claus. Next up, Timothy Chalamet is our spunky, curly-haired Bernard, The Head Elf. I want to note that he was also runner-up for the role of the Grinch, especially since he proved he could play a whimsical main character in his film Wonka, but he didn’t meet the height or age requirement. Sandra Bullock is a wonderful Laura Miller, and Kiefer Sutherland will make a fine Niel Miller. Lastly, Jeremy Maguire is our young and lively Charlie Calvin.

I hope you got as much entertainment reading these as I did making them (or at least feel a bit more festive). Happy Holidays!

