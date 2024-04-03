Which ‘GUTS (spilled)’ Song You Are Based on Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Since the release of the GUTS (spilled) deluxe album, I’ve had my Olivia Rodrigo phase come back around. With her tour popping off and with her rumored relationship with Louis Partridge, Rodrigo is living her best life, it seems. At long last, Rodrigo has released the bonus tracks for GUTS, and I love them! But what does your star sign have to say about your GUTS (spilled) track? Let’s see!

“All-American B*tch”: Aquarius

Aquariuses are much like “All-American B*tch” in that they are fun, upbeat, catchy, and quirky. The song switches up as fast as an Aquarius changes their mind. The ending of the song just really sells it. It’s creative and spunky, just like Aquariuses!

“Bad Idea Right?”: Sagittarius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) Sagittariuses are always down for a good time. They love to explore and quite often do things “for the plot.” That’s why “Bad Idea, Right?” is perfect for my Sags. Much like Sags, the song is a little crazy and implies that the singer is asking for validation for her unhinged plan. Ring any bells, Sags? They love to take risks, act first, and think of consequences later.

“Vampire”: scorpio

My Scorpios! The title is very fitting for my fall Scorpio baddies, but also the lyrics are just you! Scorpios speak their minds, even if it’s not what you want to hear. I find them to be very blunt and unafraid of conflict. A Scorpio would be very hurt by someone using them and if someone’s being a vampire, they’d say it!

“Lacy”: cancer

Cancers are soft, in tune with their emotions, and care about those they love. This song is soft and meaningful, giving the listener a feeling of warmth, much like a Cancer! Water signs love to feel, and this song gives you all the feels.

“Get him back!”: leo

This one exudes confidence, much like a shining Leo. Leos are 100 percent willing to get their ex back just for a trip to France or expensive things, and they have the confidence to do it! The energy also just gives off fire sign energy: loud, passionate, and a little spiteful.

“Love is Embarrassing”: Taurus

Tauruses are very grounded and hate to embarrass themselves, which is why I can envision them saying, “Love’s f*ckin’ embarrassing!” Much like a Taurus, this song is fun and sarcastic. Tauruses love to be practical and hate when they’re not.

“Teenage Dream”: Virgo

Earth signs overthink everything. I’ve never met a Virgo who doesn’t care about what people think of them. Thus, “Teenage Dream” is Virgo! Much like the song, Virgos think about the way others see them and get upset when people don’t view them the way they view themselves.

“Obsessed”: Gemini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) As much as I love Geminis, they can act a little crazy — like, stalk your new girlfriend type of crazy. Hence, they’re “Obsessed.” Like the song, Geminis are just a little possessive, passionate, and misunderstood. They just get lost in their heads sometimes.

“Girl I’ve Always Been”: Capricorn

This song gives major folksy, nature vibes, and to me that says Capricorn. The song solidifies that Rodrigo knows exactly who she is despite others doubting her and remaining authentically herself. Capricorns know what they want and how to get it. They don’t let haters stand in their way.

“Scared of My Guitar”: Pisces

“Scared Of My Guitar” is a quintessential Rodrigo song. In this song, Rodrigo opens up and gives us a really real song. Given that Rodrigo is a Pisces herself, this song just speaks to the way that a lot of Pisces feel. They feel a lot all the time and need ways to express it.

“Stranger”: Aries

I know what you’re thinking, “Aries are crazy hotheads! This isn’t correct.” You’re partly right. However, Aries are also big softies! Behind that hot-headedness, they love hard and hate seeing people go. Knowing someone they used to love is now like a stranger is the worst thing for someone who cares so much.

“So American”: Libra