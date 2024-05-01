Disney Princesses As Songs From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever since I was little, Disney princesses and Taylor Swift have been my favorite celebrity girlies. They’ve exemplified how to be your true self and exhibit ultimate girl boss energy. They’ve also shaped my niche music taste.

Swift’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), is a stunning record that features songs that both cut you like a knife and make you feel invincible. Let’s look at how Swift’s superb writing reflects the emotions and dispositions of some of the most beloved Disney princesses.

Ariel as “But Daddy I Love Him”

We can’t start off this deep dive without talking about the song that literally references our favorite mermaid, Ariel. “But Daddy I Love Him” is a line taken directly from the movie The Little Mermaid. This song truly embodies Ariel’s desires. Like Swift, she’s a girl who wants people to let her do as she pleases. It’s a beautiful tune that’s decorated with angst and frustration, which summarizes Ariel’s personality in a nutshell.

Elsa as “Who’s Afraid of Little Old ME?”

Wake up: Queen Elsa has made her entrance, and she’s here to stay! This song, which gives ultimate Reputation vibes, is the perfect song for the snow queen and Disney mastermind Elsa. You know Elsa would be belting this out in her ice castle with icy crystals circling her like wildfire.

Anna as “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

This might be the most relatable song on this entire album. Thus, it has to go along with the funniest and most relatable Disney princess, Anna. We know that Anna goes through the trenches in the movie Frozen. She meets a guy, reunites with her sister, and then, five seconds later, has to save the entire kingdom from being frozen over and confront her sister, all while being pursued by another guy and his reindeer. It’s a lot. Throughout this, she puts on a smile and never stops being herself, but deep down, we know Anna is trying so hard to keep it all together. In the end, she proves herself to her friends and kingdom, resulting in a well-deserved happy ending. I mean, can’t you see Anna going up into the mountains to rescue her sister, screaming this song at the top of her lungs?

Rapunzel as “I Hate It Here”

This track, which comes from the second half of Swift’s new album, encompasses the feelings of loneliness and the ownership of the imagination. Rapunzel is a princess who spends her days imagining the world beyond the walls of the tower she’s been trapped inside since she was a baby. Honestly, this song was made for Rapunzel. While I can’t eliminate the banger “When Will My Life Begin,” I can totally picture “I Hate It Here” playing in the background of the opening movie scene when she’s engaging in her daily activities in the tower.

Cinderella as “thanK you aIMee”

This one may seem like a big stretch at first glance, but trust me, it’s perfection. “thanK you aIMee” is all about shouting out those who once walked over you and how those experiences have shaped you into the successful queen you are today. Cinderella comes off as a sweet girl who doesn’t take enough credit for being able to withstand such an awful family environment. The plot twist is that Cinderella needs to have an outlet to call out her evil stepsisters. Is this not the perfect song to aid Cinderella in this crucial effort?

Belle as “The Manuscript”