Which American Girl Doll You Are Based on Your Favorite Billie Eilish Song

American Girl dolls were a core memory for me while growing up in the 2000s. I had quite the obsession with owning as many of them as I could, dressing them up, and especially visiting the American Girl doll store whenever I could.

I’ve always wondered which American Girl doll I identify with the most (I’ve always been a Molly McIntire girl). In good timing with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour currently happening for her recent album of the same name, I’ve come up with the cutest matches for all Eilish and American Girl doll lovers alike!

So, here’s the American Girl doll you are based on your favorite Billie Eilish song!

“Guess” (with Charli xcx) – Kaya’aton’my (Kaya)

A fan favorite, “Guess,” was released recently this year by Charli xcx, featuring Eilish. The song was a remix of Charli’s original version from her album BRAT. The song itself is hectic, fun, and slightly unexpected. Similar to Kaya’aton’my (or Kaya), who’s part of American Girl’s “Historical Character” collection, “Guess” boasts an air of confidence and strength! If this is your favorite song, then you’re likely a Kaya. To those who haven’t yet heard this masterpiece of a song, I highly suggest giving it a listen!

“bury a friend” – Kit Kittredge

Kit Kittredge is a historical character whose story takes place during the Great Depression. She’s known for her quirky behavior and was one of my favorite dolls while growing up. Kit reminds me a lot of the song “bury a friend” from Eilish’s debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO? The song is, admittedly, a bit odd, but it aligns perfectly with the quirks of Kit!

“LUNCH” & “THE DINER” – Julie Albright

“LUNCH” and “THE DINER” are arguably two of the best singles from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Their upbeat vibes successfully contrast the overall melancholy of the rest of the album. Julie Albright, a historical character, would enjoy listening to these songs because of their fun, funky beats. Anyone who knew about Julie’s story knew she was the cutest little free spirit!

“What Was I Made For?” & “No Time to Die” – Samantha Parkington

Samantha Parkington was released as one of the first original American Girl dolls and can easily be seen as one of the faces of the company. She was one of the few who we all loved to look at for aesthetics because she truly was a masterpiece like every other character. Like Samantha, the songs “What Was I Made For?” and “No Time to Die” are known by many, especially due to their presence in the hit movies Barbie and No Time to Die. They’ve put Eilish on the map as an Oscar award-winning artist and are often seen as the face of her discography, just like Samantha with American Girl as a brand!

“WILDFLOWER” & “THE GREATEST” – Josefina Montoya

Josefina Montoya is a historical character and is known for being a healer. Because of that title, I believe she fits perfectly with two of Eilish’s songs from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: “WILDFLOWER” and “THE GREATEST.” Both songs focus solely on healing, and they’re tearjerkers (and arguably the best songs she’s composed to date)!

“my boy”- Kirsten Larson

“my boy” was released on Eilish’s first album, don’t smile at me, in 2017. The song is a true original for Eilish veterans, and it’s easily appreciated for its unique sound despite the fact that it was written in Eilish’s youngest years. Kirsten Larson is one of the sweetest American Girls, known for her curiosity and slight immaturity as a child. Since “my boy” was written during Eilish’s younger years, I think Kirsten fits well with this song!

“Happier Than Ever”- Addy Walker

“Happier Than Ever” became famous on TikTok for the impressive bridge written by Eilish. The song is packed with emotion and trends wonderfully with Addy Walker. Heavy criticism followed Addy’s release due to the lack of representation in the American Girl line-up. Since the backlash, the company has worked to create more representation for young girls by creating more opportunities for diversity.

“idontwannabeyouanymore”- Molly Mcintire

Both the song and the doll are my two favorites of every listed element here! Molly Mcintire has remained one of my favorite American Girls throughout my life because of her relatability. Molly struggled with family and identity issues during WWII, and because of that, I’ve chosen the song “idontwannabeyouanymore,” another single from the album, don’t smile at me. This song represents identity issues similar to Molly’s character as she was growing up!

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”- Marie Grace Gardener/Cecile Rey

Marie-Grace Gardener and Cecile Rey are known as best friends! If your favorite song is “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” one of the top listened to songs on Eilish’s album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, then you definitely identify with one of these two dolls because they are, quite literally, two birds of a feather!

“The 30th”/“Halley’s Comet”/“Your Power”- Felicity Merriman