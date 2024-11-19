What To Know Before You See ‘Gladiator II’ in Theaters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for Gladiator.

The highly anticipated sequel Gladiator II is hitting theaters on Nov. 22 after more than 24 years since the original Gladiator premiered. Before grabbing your popcorn and heading to theaters to see this historical drama, here are a few things to know!

WHAT HAPPENED IN GLADIATOR

Gladiator (2000) is a historical epic directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe. It won five Academy Awards and is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time. While you don’t need to memorize the events of Gladiator to watch the sequel, it’s good to have a refresher on the general plot before heading to the theater. If you don’t have time to watch the movie, here’s a quick summary!

This movie is centered around three main characters: Maximus (Crowe), Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), and Lucilla (Connie Nielson). The film begins with the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius choosing his General Maximus to succeed as the next Emperor rather than his unstable son Commodus. However, Commodus discovers this and decides to kill his father to ensure he will take over the throne. Maximus escapes death and returns home to Spain to find his wife and young son murdered by the order of Commodus.

Maximus is captured in Spain and sold into slavery in North Africa, where he becomes a gladiator, quickly becoming the famous fighter called “The Spaniard.” He’s transported to Rome, where he becomes the public’s favorite in a series of gladiatorial games. A young boy named Lucius, the son of Lucilla, is in awe of him and visits Maximus to see the legendary gladiator up close.

After winning a match in Rome, Commodus demands to see his true identity, so Maximus reveals himself and states that he is loyal to the true Emperor Marcus Aurelius and won’t rest until Commodus is removed from the throne. Commodus begins to rig the games against Maximus, but he continues to fight and win each match, becoming a symbol of strength and hope.

Commodus shows he is unstable and unfit to be emperor, and Lucilla rallies behind Maximus, helping with a secret plan to overthrow Commodus, along with a few senators who want a republic. The plot is discovered, but Commodus doesn’t want Maximus to become a martyr by executing him, so he challenges him to a duel in the Colosseum. Before the duel, Commodus stabs Maximus to weaken him, but Maximus is still able to defeat and kill Commodus before succumbing to his injuries.

As Maximus dies, he envisions his home in Spain, where his wife and son are waiting for him. Maximus died, leaving Rome to the Senate and freeing the gladiators, as well as freeing Lucilla and Lucius from the danger of Commodus. One of the final lines of the movie is “Now we are free,” spoken by a gladiator and friend of Maximus.

THE PLOT LINE

The story of Gladiator II will pick up around 20 years after the ending of Gladiator. We know Lucius was around eight years old in Gladiator when he witnessed the death of his uncle Commodus and the death of Maximus, the gladiator and hero he looked up to. The upcoming movie will begin with Lucius as an adult living in Numidia when his home is invaded by the Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius.

THE CAST

There has been much excitement over the cast of Gladiator II, which includes Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. Mescal plays Lucius, and Pascal plays his rival, Marcus Acacius. The cast list of this film is stacked with other prominent stars, such as Denzel Washington who plays Macrinus, a businessman who owns gladiators. Many of the original actors from Gladiator will not be appearing in the sequel, such as Crowe and Phoenix, but there is one actress who will be reprising her role. Nielson once again plays Lucilla, mother to Lucius and the jewel of Rome.

There are many iconic names on the cast list for Gladiator II, but it doesn’t stop there. Ridley Scott returned to direct Gladiator II, and he is sure to wow audiences with his sequel. Since the release of Gladiator, he has directed many successful films, such as House of Gucci in 2021 and Napoleon in 2023.

Hopefully, you now know everything about Gladiator and where Gladiator II is picking up before you head to theaters on Nov. 22!

