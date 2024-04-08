7 TV Show Recommendations for People Who Hate Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a college student with very little time on my hands and a short attention span, I’m not a big fan of movies. I’ve always thought they were too long and I end up scrolling on my phone and missing most of the movie. So, for my fellow movie haters, here are seven TV shows that have never failed to hold my attention.

1. New Girl

New Girl is my absolute favorite comedy TV show of all time. It’s unbelievably funny and appeals to Gen Z humor. The episodes are also super short, making it super easy to watch. I think I watched the entire show in two weeks. Not only is it funny, but it also has a fair amount of relationship drama that will keep you on your toes.

2. Pretty Little Liars

When people ask me what my favorite TV show is, I always say Pretty Little Liars (PLL). It’s an objectively bad show, but it’s easily the most entertaining one I’ve ever seen. I can genuinely say I never knew what was coming next when I was first watching. Full of twists turns and outrageous plotlines, PLL is sure to keep your attention.

3. BoJack Horseman

Though this may be one of the saddest cartoons I’ve ever seen, it’s also one of the most entertaining. When watching BoJack Horseman, I would go from laughing one second to crying the next. This is one of the most dynamic and thought-provoking cartoons I’ve ever seen, and I felt like I walked away from it learning a life lesson.

4. The Good Place

This is another comedy that has a strong underlying message. It has the best series finale that I think I’ve ever seen in my life. The Good Place leaves nothing to be desired by the end. It will have you laughing, crying, and questioning the meaning of life. If you’re looking for a heartfelt show, this is it.

5. Once Upon a Time

This one is definitely a little cheesy, but also incredibly entertaining. I used to watch this show as a kid, and just remember loving watching my childhood heroes’ stories be spun to fit a different narrative. I decided to rewatch it recently, and though I’m not as into the magic as I once was, I was completely sucked in by the storylines. It also will feed your inner child.

6. Schitt’s Creek

I think this might be the funniest show I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t think I watched a single episode that didn’t have me crying from laughter. The cast of characters is simply perfect, and they all work together amazingly well. It also has excellent LGBTQ+ representation and provides the best metaphor I’ve ever heard for sexuality.

7. Criminal Minds

This show is great because it’s constantly changing. Each episode centers around a different crime and no two are the same. Though each episode is focused on a different plot, many subplots carry on throughout the episodes. If you’re someone who likes constant change and new plots, this show is perfect.

I hope you get to check out some of these TV shows. They’re sure to keep your attention, even if only for 30 minutes.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!