The Hits and Misses in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Casting

With the recent release of The Last of Us season two teaser, discussions around the casting choices have taken over the internet. Some fans are excited about seeing these actors in the next season, while others are disappointed. Let’s take a closer look at these casting decisions.

Kaitlin Dever as Abby

Kaitlyn Dever’s casting as Abby, a major character in The Last of Us Part II’s plotline, is one of the most questioned decisions for this season. Interestingly, when production for the series was first announced, Dever was one of the most popular fan casts for Ellie, the game’s female protagonist. Nonetheless, Bella Ramsey was eventually selected for the role. Now, Dever is entering as Ellie’s major rival.

Although Dever is a beloved actress, known for brilliant performances in Unbelievable and Booksmart, her casting hasn’t exactly been welcomed within the fandom. Many fans are upset by the distinction between Dever’s physique and Abby’s muscular appearance, who is portrayed as extremely strong and intimidating.

Personally, I was one of the many fans who had hoped to see Shannon Berry in the role. Berry’s portrayal of Dot in The Wilds matched Abby’s essence as a threatening, strong woman, and her physical appearance aligns perfectly with the character. Nonetheless, Dever’s talent may beat physical differences, and win over the doubtful fans.

Young mazino as Jesse

Young Mazino as Jesse has arguably been the most well-received casting for this season. Fans have praised the clear physical similarities between the actor and the game’s character, which is a major factor taken into consideration by the original fan base.

Although Mazino isn’t as well-known as most of his co-stars, his recent performance in the A24 limited series Beef captivated the critics. I’m excited to see his range as he portrays Jesse, a completely different character from Paul.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Ever since Bella Ramsey was chosen to portray Ellie in The Last of Us season 1, she has been the target of hateful comments, especially towards her appearance. Some fans argue Ramsey doesn’t align with Ellie’s look from the game. Regardless, Ramsey delivered a talented performance that won over a considerable portion of the audience by the end of the first season.

Recently, fans have drawn comparisons between Ellie and Cailee Spaeny, who starred alongside Isabela Moner in Alien: Romulus as Rain. In addition to Spaeny’s physical resemblance with Ellie, numerous scenes between Rain and Kay resemble Ellie and Dina’s dynamic in the game.

However, after Ramsey’s performance was well received, she has been confirmed to return to the role in season two. Some spectators hoped that Ellie would be recast to fit her older appearance in the game’s sequel. Yet, it’s fair to say we weren’t surprised by Ramsey’s return, as she’s gained more support since the last season aired.

Isbela merced as dina

Many fans hoped that Dina, Ellie’s love interest in part 2, would be played by Cascina Caradonna, Dina’s face model in the game, who is also an actor and YouTuber. However, Caradonna’s lack of acting experience likely limited her chances, as it’s a crucial aspect of any role, especially in one as popular as this production.

That being the case, Isabela Moner, now officially known as Isabela Merced, was cast for the role. Merced is an experienced actress who has been on our screens ever since she was a child actor at Nickelodeon. Though I had some doubts at first, her most recent performance as Kay in Alien: Romulus convinced me that she was a near-perfect choice for Dina. In fact, the movie’s director, Fede Álvarez, revealed that Kay’s storyline was inspired by Dina’s character arc. Merced was cast for both roles and feels like a natural fit for them.

Debates over The Last of Us casting choices will likely only get more heated as we anxiously await the release of season two in 2025. Only then will the true impact of this new cast be revealed.

