Take a Seat: The True Meaning of Bad Bunny’s Album Cover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Bad Bunny’s latest album, titled DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (which translates to “I should have taken more photos”), immediately evokes an emotional connotation. Specifically, the album cover is simple yet perfectly crafted to create an immediate feeling of nostalgia. The cover depicts two white plastic chairs on a lawn surrounded by greenery and a growing plantain tree.

Some fans initially suspected the album cover symbolized Bad Bunny’s previous relationship with his ex, Gabriela Berlingeri. Fans have made these connections by looking at past photos of the ex-couple, many of which are seen in the same type of chairs as the cover.

However, others noticed a more personal meaning behind the imagery, believing the two empty chairs represent the loss of beloved family members. Additionally, I believe the plantain trees featured on the cover serve as a powerful symbol of his Puerto Rican heritage.

Plantains hold historical and cultural significance in Puerto Rican cuisine, and they’re found in traditional dishes like Mofongo. The entire cover represents his vision of his family gatherings back home with Latin music, delicious traditional food, laughter, dancing, and love.

The album cover’s connection extends far beyond the Latino community, with people from diverse backgrounds also drawn to its emotional presence. The nostalgic feeling from the album cover has driven TikTok users to post photos of their loved ones on a similar background. It is truly remarkable how this one image could represent a variety of homes and bring communities across all cultures together.

The context behind the album cover alone makes me emotional. To me, it is a perfect representation of culture, family, and history. When I first saw it, I pictured my family members filling those seats.

The simplicity of the chairs and greenery pushes powerful emotions, encouraging people to reconnect with their roots and cherish the time spent with loved ones. The cover is a reminder of universal love and memories.

The album cover not only tells a story but also invites fans to reflect on their narratives. It makes the audience pause and think about the moments they may have taken for granted. Every time I reflect on the cover, I can remember the beautiful moments with my own family.

This cover reminds us of the importance of staying close to the people we love and remembering Puerto Ricans’ rich history. It allows everyone to interpret the cover in their mind and reminisce. It allows a visual representation to unite communities all over the world while fusing Bad Bunny’s cultural identity with universal ideas of love and loss.

For me, it also raises the question if I missed the deeper meanings behind other artist’s album covers. Sometimes, I immediately go to the music without taking a second to enjoy the craftsmanship of the cover, which could tie everything together. The cover brings a much stronger meaning to music and artists. I have a feeling that fans all over the world are excited to see Bad Bunny’s music in future masterpieces.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!