Songs You Should Listen To Based on Your Dream European Vacation Spot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer is now closer than ever, with classes finished up and only our final exams left to complete. It’s now officially time to get into that summer mindset (though my mind has already been on vacation for the past couple of weeks.) What better way to get into the summer spirit than by perfecting your summer playlist, especially with songs that remind you of your dream European vacation spot?

the romantic allure of Italy

Of course, the first couple of songs I recommend have to be from the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack. I know the soundtrack immediately transports me, as well as many other people who have seen the movie, back to the beautiful Italian summer depicted in the film even after hearing just the first few notes from these songs.

“Une Barque Sur L’océan” by André Laplante is fully an instrumental song, but it’s hard to describe the feeling I get from just the opening notes. Feelings of nostalgia and longing wash over me, yearning for a European summer I never had (but one I will finally have this summer)! “Futile Devices” by Sufjan Stevens is another song that produces strong feelings, even some sad ones. The entire soundtrack is an absolute masterpiece.

Diving into more Italian songs, “Amore mio aiutami” by Piero Piccioni is another extremely powerful instrumental song with a romantic feel. “Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu)” by Dean Martin is a more well-known Italian song that can transport you right to the lively night-time streets of Italy, eating the best pasta you’ve ever had.

“Summertime in Venice” by Buddy Greco, “J’adore Venise” by Loredana Bertè, and “Venice Bitch” by Lana Del Rey all center around one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Venice! The perfect songs for your Italian summer.

the enchanting streets of Paris

If you dream of enjoying wine and a baguette under the Eiffel Tower, look no further for your soundtrack, as there are many songs written about Paris. “Paris” by Taylor Swift, “Paris” by The 1975, and “Summertime In Paris” by Jaden are all upbeat songs that feature the magical city. “Paris, Texas” by Lana Del Rey isn’t technically about Paris, France, but we can pretend it is!

“Heaven or Las Vegas” by Cocteau Twins has always given me French vibes, even though I’m not entirely sure what the lyrics are saying. “August” by Taylor Swift also gives me French vibes, with the enchanting melody and lyrics like “August slipped away like a bottle of wine.” I can also perfectly imagine listening to Swift’s song “New Romantics” while walking briskly through the streets of Paris.

the lively shores of Greece

What type of girl would I be if I didn’t immediately associate a Greek summer soundtrack with the Mamma Mia! soundtrack? “Take A Chance On Me,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” are just a few songs from the soundtrack that immediately have me wanting to go to Greece. Thankfully, I’m going this summer, so you better believe I’ll be listening to this soundtrack the whole time.

More honorable mentions include “Dancing Queen,” “Honey, Honey” and “Voulez-Vous.” Revisiting and listening to this soundtrack is now inspiring me to rewatch the two Mamma Mia! movies, with the infectious energy of these songs evoking images of carefree nights spent listening to music and dancing under the stars surrounded by friends and laughter. In the end, that’s what summer is all about!

As we compile our summer playlists, let these songs be our guides to romanticizing our lives. Whether you’re staying in your college town for the summer, going home, traveling nationally or even internationally, the soundtrack of your summer is important. Whenever I hear certain songs that I loved in the past, they always transport me back to those times. It’s time to make this summer meaningful. You can start by pressing play and letting the journey begin!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!