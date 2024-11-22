7 Songs to Bob Dylan-Walk To This Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve ever seen the cover of Bob Dylan’s popular album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, you most likely noticed the unmistakable winter ambiance his hunched, bundled walk evokes. This stature has been imitated by many TikTok users, imitating Dylan’s melodramatic pose and style of music.

If you’re like me, the urge to walk solemnly huddled in a thin coat grows as winter weather nears. To put you in the winter spirit, I have accumulated a few songs I am positive any Bob Dylan fan will love.

“Sadness As A Gift” by Adrianne Lenker “Sadness As A Gift” is perfect for bundling up for a walk on a cold winter day. Imagine the chill breeze streaming past your face as you listen to Adrianne Lenker’s heavenly vocals with the down-to-earth acoustic melody. The album this song is from, Bright Future, is a modern love letter to the classic folk sound Bob Dylan was known for perfecting throughout the 1960s and 1970s. I can confidently say that Lenker is a current artist the old-souled fans of Dylan will adore. “Bell Bottom Blues” by Derek & The Dominos Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs by Derek & The Dominos is from the same era as Bob Dylan, and, while their music is more blues-rock as opposed to folk-rock, their song “Bell Bottom Blues” has just the right amount of twang to walk through a city with solemnly. Lead singer Eric Clapton poured his heart into this striking love ballad, which is made even more intriguing when you learn it’s about his buddy George Harrison’s wife, Pattie Boyd. “Pink Moon” by Nick Drake Nick Drake is another 70s folk-rock legend known for his intimate, low-production tunes. His soft voice over delicate guitar and piano throughout “Pink Moon,” the title track of his 1972 album, creates a serene, reflective listening experience. This song always makes me feel like I’m in the aesthetic montage of an indie coming-of-age movie, so it’s an excellent recommendation for Bob Dylan lovers who want to have their main character moment. “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley This is the best cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” No, I will not debate anyone on this. Jeff Buckley’s voice was heaven-sent, and he poured in every ounce of emotion this song deserves. Bob Dylan walking to this song must be saved for particularly solemn days, or you may start sobbing on your way to class. Overall, Grace is a gorgeous album with poignant refrains and heart-wrenching instrumentation. “Wild World” by Yusuf / Cat Stevens “Wild World” is a wonderfully affectionate song from Cat Stevens. This song is perfect for days you may want a folksy vibe without the bleakness of much of Bob Dylan’s discography. Stevens joyfully sings through lighthearted lyrics dedicated to the feelings of leaving the comforts of home and going into the real world, something many college students can relate to. This song is a delightful folksy rock jaunt that will instantly transmit you back to the innocent joy of childhood and lighten up this playlist. “That’s the Way” by Led Zeppelin This is a surprisingly folksy song for Led Zeppelin, whose music is very rock and blues-centric throughout the other tracks on Led Zeppelin III. In this song, Robert Plant’s vocals border on whiny in the best way as he perfectly portrays the somber story of two best friends being separated in childhood because of bigoted societal beliefs. Despite the depressing subject matter, this song creates a perfect soundtrack for bundling up in an oversized coat and crunching dead leaves underfoot. “Flowers Never Bend with the Rainfall” by Simon & Garfunkel A perfect way to round out this selection of songs is with the masters of folk: Simon & Garfunkel. “Flowers Never Bend with the Rainfall” has always stuck out to me as a beautiful amalgamation of everything wonderful about Parsley, Sage, Rosemary And Thyme. Simon & Garfunkel perfectly encapsulate feelings of being disconnected from oneself, all while creating toe-tapping instrumentation with acoustic guitar and tambourine. Their flawless harmonies swim through your ears while poetic lyrics about inner turmoil pull at your heartstrings.

I always enjoy broadening my music listening, and I hope these recommendations helped you do so. Whether listening to classics from the 70s or more modern recreations of Bob Dylan’s rustic sound, these artists create a perfect soundtrack for wistfully trudging through chilled sidewalks this winter.

