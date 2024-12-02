Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Christmas Special Is the Cherry on the Fruitcake of 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter has had an absolutely extraordinary year. While Carpenter is not a new artist in the industry, 2024 saw her quick rise to fame. The six-time Grammy nominee released her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200, and now she’s gearing up for a Netflix surprise.

In November 2023, Carpenter released an EP titled fruitcake, which hosted exclusively Christmas songs. This EP included a Christmas cover of her original song “Nonsense” as well as some other amazing pop holiday hits.

To say that fruitcake took off is an understatement. It was easily one of the most loved collections of Christmas songs of the decade. I’ll even admit that I listen to the songs year-round — Christmas in July never felt so merry.

So what’s the surprise? A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special will hit our screens on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST. Carpenter will be performing songs from the fruitcake EP as well as some Christmas classics.

As always, we can expect Carpenter’s comedic and cheeky humor, and she might even bring the Christmas “Nonsense” outros back! Carpenter told Netflix, “The holidays have always been so special to me…I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

If that wasn’t enough, the special will feature duets with some of the biggest stars of 2024. Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell will all be making appearances. How did Santa Claus know that a Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan team-up was already on my Christmas list?

We even got a special teaser look at Carpenter’s outfit. A red sparkly bodysuit with white fluffy gloves and black stiletto boots. While some might’ve first thought this was Santa Claus walking into the frame, I think this might just be better. Moreover, fans lit up at Netflix’s comment, “This is really gonna jingle your bells.” So now the anticipation begins.

Wondering if watching the special is worth your time? I would say it’s definitely worth taking a brain break for. Since it comes out the Friday before exams, this could be the perfect time to get together with your besties one last time before winter break. Grab your blankets and holiday drink of choice and cozy onto the couch. You won’t want to miss out on this.

Carpenter is wrapping up her 2024 with a big bow on top and giving a gift to us all. There is no nonsense here when I tell you that this show will be one for the books. So, leave out your espresso and cookies and patiently wait for the holiday special that will knock your platform boots right off.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!