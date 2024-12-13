Pop Culture Releases You Can’t Miss over Winter Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Winter break is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to relax, recharge, and say goodbye to the stress of finals. Whether you’re catching up with loved ones or enjoying some much-needed downtime, it’s an ideal time to dive into the latest books, movies, and TV shows. Just because you’re home for the holidays doesn’t mean you have to miss out on what’s trending.

TV shows and Movies

Squid Game Season 2

Emmy-winning writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk returns for season two of this Korean thriller that became an international phenomenon during the pandemic. That means be prepared for intense visuals and campy contests to not try at home. Squid Game season 2 is set to follow Gi-hun, aka Player 456, as he returns to the show with a whole new set of challenges to overcome and achieve his goal of shutting the games down for good. This exciting season is set to be released on Dec. 26. Is there any better way to celebrate Boxing Day? I think not.

a complete unknown

Timothée Chalamet plays American icon, lyricist, and folk singer Bob Dylan in this new hit debuting in theaters on Christmas Day. Gather your besties or family and head to theaters to watch Chalamet play 19-year-old Bob Dylan in the 1960s, at the beginning of his music journey as he takes the world by storm. With the approval of Bob Dylan himself, this biopic is sure to capture the spirit of Dylan’s music as it captures the rise of an American icon. Even if you have serious Chalamet burnout after this year, go in hopes of walking into the middle of a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest.

books

Over the break, catch up on what’s new and read something other than required course texts. Nothing helps regain your love for reading like finding a new series or book to make your whole personality for the next month.

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

For my BookTok lovers, rejoice: Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros comes out on Jan. 1! The third book in the Empyrean series is set to have just as much excitement, romance, fantasy, and, of course, dragons as its two-smash hit, best-selling predecessors. The new book will follow Violet’s adventures beyond the wards as she continues to discover more secrets and fights to save everything and everyone she loves.

After the cliffhanger Iorn Flame left fans with, this newly awaited addition to the series is sure to be jam-packed with all the drama and spice you need this holiday season. A storm is coming to Navarre, and not everyone can survive its wrath.

Heavenly Tyrant by Xiran Jay Zhao

Another must-read for BookTok lovers. Heavenly Tyrant is the much anticipated second book of the Iron Widow series by No. 1 New York Times bestselling sci-fi and fantasy author and YouTuber Xiran Jay Zhao. This young adult fantasy hit comes out Dec. 24.

This book follows Zetian as she struggles with the trials of ruling and a new enemy emerging from the shadows. This new enemy forces her into a dance with a dangerous man she can’t quite trust or control while dangling her loved ones as hostages in her face. Will she rule justly and make a difference in the misogynistic systems that wish to restrain her, or will she let her need for revenge cloud her judgment? You’ll have to read to find out.

The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis

The Stolen Queen by New York Times Best-selling author Fiona Davis is set to come out Jan. 7. In this thrilling historical fiction, Charlotte and Annie’s lives intertwine across time and space. In 1936, Charlotte Cross joined an Egyptian archeological dig that ended in catastrophe. In 1978, Annie Jenkins landed a job at the Met Gala. When a priceless Egyptian artifact goes missing from the exhibit, Charlotte and Annie team up to unbury the truth, leading them straight back to the place still haunting Charlotte — Egypt. Will Charlotte’s mummy mystery unravel them both? Pick it up and uncover the truth for yourself.

Relax, unwind, and make the most of your winter break. Whether you’re indulging in a binge-worthy show or discovering your new favorite book, this is your time to enjoy yourself before spring comes along. Relax and enjoy; you’ve earned it!

