YouTuber Ava Jules on Her Journey Through Social Media, Self-Discovery, and Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Initially gaining traction for her makeup and beauty content, Ava Jules has been online since she was 13. Now, 10 years later at age 23, she records videos about her life as a girl living in Hawaii. Her YouTube channel content ranges from life updates to hauls to days in her life. Jules also has a podcast called On My Mind where she shares more personal stories, gives advice, and answers questions her followers have.

Her Campus at FSU had the opportunity to interview Ava Jules on her experiences with navigating life on such a public platform. Her answers provide authentic insight into her growth.

Her Campus (HC): How has growing up on social media influenced the way you think about yourself?

Ava Jules (AJ): When I was growing up and still figuring myself out, social media played a big role in how I saw myself. Sometimes that was for the worse. Constantly seeing other’s opinions on who I was and what I was doing, and them having something to say about everything, was difficult to navigate. Nowadays, my sense of self and identity is much stronger. I’ve come to a point where I know who I am, so the internet can’t tell me who they think I am.

HC: How do you deal with the imposter syndrome that comes with being a content creator?

AJ: I just keep on doing my thing! The only person who can help you overcome imposter syndrome is yourself. If you keep giving in to the feeling that you’re “not good enough” or “don’t have the right qualifications,” you’ll never build the inner confidence you need to succeed. Do things scared, just as long as you’re doing them.

HC: What advice would you give to girls who are dealing with self-image issues because of social media?

AJ: If you’re dealing with self-image issues, I know how hard it can be because I’ve been there myself. My best advice is to put the phone down and focus your energy on you. Do things that grow your confidence and make you feel good. There’s so much noise online. It can be easy to become obsessed with looking at others and comparing yourself, so the best thing to do is to stop that negative cycle.

HC: How have you stopped that negative cycle for yourself?

AJ: Social media is what we make of it. I’ve learned that I’m in control of most of the content I consume, so I cater it to make me feel good. I follow people who inspire me and boost my mood, and I will shamelessly unfollow or mute pages for my own peace.

HC: What keeps you going during hard transitions as you grow up? Do you have any tips for adjusting to these changes?

AJ: Knowing that everything always has a way of working out for me keeps me positive during transitionary times. I think the best thing we can do to adjust to change is to go with the flow. Things are bound to change whether we want them to or not, so we might as well take the path of least resistance!

HC: What boundaries have you set in your life that benefited you the most?

AJ: Setting boundaries in my relationships has been something I’ve been working on in therapy, and it has had such a positive impact on my life. It can feel easiest to do what will please others, but not at the expense of yourself and your well-being. Establishing boundaries and learning how to say no has been huge for me.

HC: How do you navigate friendships in adulthood?

AJ: The dynamic of friendships, especially as you enter your twenties, changes drastically. Not all friendships are going to last forever, and that’s okay! People grow in different directions. You’ll find your people. Sometimes you just have to put yourself out there to do so.

HC: Anyone who follows you can see you’re in a wonderful relationship. Do you have any tips on finding love in such an online-centered generation?

AJ: It’s all about putting yourself in a position to find love. You’re not going to find the love of your life if you’re inside on your phone all day. Get out there! I met my boyfriend because I said yes to a girl’s night that I initially wanted to cancel on so I could stay in.

HC: What’s the best way to get out of your comfort zone? What’s brought you out of your comfort zone?

AJ: Say yes to the things that scare you (within reason)! My partner has brought me out of my comfort zone in so many different ways. He’s very outgoing and loves to try new things, so being with him has nudged me in that direction as well.

HC: What has posting personal podcast episodes through On My Mind taught you about yourself?

AJ: My podcast has given me a place to go deeper into my thoughts and feelings in a way I probably wouldn’t otherwise. I’ve learned that I love to connect with people. As someone who’s a little more on the introverted side, I appreciate having a space where I can be vulnerable and hopefully help others in the process.

HC: What advice would you give your younger self if you could talk to her?

AJ: I would tell myself that things happen for me, not to me. That mindset has completely changed my life and the way I see things. It’s important to remind ourselves that social media isn’t real life, especially in a society entirely centered around it.

Ava Jules has found a great balance between keeping her followers and herself happy. As you progress in your journey of self-discovery, remember that it’s okay not to have everything figured out. As Jules said, things happen for you, not to you. You’re in control of your life!

