This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

‘Tis the season! Christmas is just around the corner, and that means it’s socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies all day. I love a good Christmas movie, especially when it’s a rom-com! Here are my top three Christmas rom-coms that you should watch this season.

Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually is a classic Christmas rom-com starring many iconic actors such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley. The director is also known for Notting Hill, so you know it’s going to be good. This movie is structured in which multiple love stories are intertwined. It’s set during Christmas time in London. Love Actually is funny, lighthearted, and heartwarming, which makes it the perfect cozy Christmas movie to wind down to. There are around seven different love stories that develop throughout the duration of the movie. It’s so fun to see all the different storylines interact and intertwine with each other. With the festive setting in the big city of London, this film really captures the true magic of the holiday season.

Last Christmas (2019)

Last Christmas, like Love Actually, is a heartwarming rom-com set during the holidays in London. London really seems to be the place where people find love during Christmas time. Last Christmas is about an aspiring singer named Kate, who is played by Emilia Clarke. Kate works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop, but she finds herself becoming reckless and disconnected from her family and friends after a near-death experience. One day, Kate meets Tom, who encourages her to embrace life’s small joys. Throughout the movie, he helps her rediscover her sense of purpose and reconnect with her friends and family. This movie is heartwarming and filled with so much love and kindness. The twist at the end of the movie adds an emotional layer to this story that makes this not just a Christmas rom-com but also a story of healing and personal growth.

The Holiday (2006)