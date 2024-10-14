Netflix’s Controversial Limited Series ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Content warning: This story mentions abuse.

The Menendez Brothers’ story — one of crime, tragedy, and controversy — entered the true crime limelight in the 90s and has now entered our lives again. Netflix’s limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story documents a brief insight into the story of a picture-perfect family with a sinister secret. Written by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this is one perspective of Lyle and Erik Menendez’s life-changing decisions. The background of the crime mixed with the courtroom atmosphere of 1996 provides multiple outlooks of this vast story. Here’s what you need to know about the miniseries:

But first, background

The Menendez Brothers include Joseph Lyle and Erik Galen Menendez, who shot and killed their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home on Aug. 20, 1989. According to the police reports from the crime scene, José Menendez was shot eight times, while Kitty was shot five times while attempting to flee the home. The trial was broadcast to the nation on Court TV. By the trial’s end, both juries were deadlocked. In their second trial, the brothers were tried together; it was then that the two were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996.

The Acting

Portrayed by Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, the character acting phenomenally matched this delicate story. Regardless of the accuracy of the plotlines, comparing the acting with the real trial makes it clear that the actors flawlessly captured the demeanor and thoughts of the Menendez Brothers. Specifically, with Koch on the screen mimicking Erik Menendez’s testimony in the courtroom, the emotions he displayed were so in tune with the real court footage that it added a level of realism a show like this needed.

The Characters

When watching a TV show like this, it can be difficult for an audience not to assign blame. However, the nuance is what makes the show compelling. It’s critical to keep in mind the accuracy of actions and performed intentions, as these are created by people uninvolved in the case. The trauma displayed in the show demonstrates that it cannot be isolated from the crime. The choices the brothers made were an unfortunate product of parental abuse. The show touches on the actions that lead to generational abuse with the father, José. José Menendez immigrated to America with all the ideals of wanting the ‘perfect’ life, yet the show displays how the American dream isn’t realized through a formula. The complexity of people’s lives and what’s beneath the surface that the public observes is delved into with the show, creating a very thought-provoking dissection of the everyday choices we make, even if the levels of severity differ.

Final Thoughts

I highly recommend watching this series with an open mind but still acknowledging that not everything is perfectly depicted in relation to the true story of what happened. It is best to keep in mind that the matters being portrayed are, in some cases, difficult to watch, so please be wary.

This story, whether or not enjoyed for entertainment, serves the purpose of reflecting on our lives and the decisions we make; it forces us to put reality first in how we, as humans, act the way we do. It begs the question: Who is the actual monster?

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.

