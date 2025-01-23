My Predictions for the 2025 Oscar Nominations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the 2025 Oscars just around the corner, movie fans are starting to share their nomination predictions. Predicting the Oscars can be tricky, but by looking at critic reviews and industry traction, we can get a good idea of who’s in the running. Let’s look at the top contenders for the big categories at this year’s Academy Awards!

Best picture

The Best Picture category is one of the most competitive categories, with all the year’s top films, each completely different from the next. Some of the films that are currently generating the most buzz are Wicked, directed by John M. Chu; Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacquez Audiard; The Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold; The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet; Anora, directed by Sean Baker; and Conclave directed by Edward Berger.

I’ve seen a lot of talk all over the media about the films I predict to be nominated. Wicked has so much fan love, but it didn’t do too well at the Golden Globes. I think the film will be nominated, but it won’t win the Oscar.

The same goes for A Complete Unknown. Critics seem to like it, but I haven’t seen much conversation. On the other hand, I’ve seen Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist receive much praise from critics, so those films could be nominated, with one potentially winning. I’m unsure if Anora will win, but the film will at least receive a nomination.

best director

Best Director nominations often highlight those with strong creative vision and control. The directors I predict will be nominated are Jacquez Audiard, Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat, James Mangold, Edward Berger, and Sean Baker.

These directors each did an incredible job on their films this year, leaving a lasting impression. Audiard has been getting rave reviews for his work on Emilia Pérez, so I could see him taking home this award.

I am confident that Corbet and Mangold will also be nominated for best director. It’s hard to narrow it down as there are so many good directors this year. However, I don’t think John M. Chu will be nominated for Wicked. Fargeat’s unique take on The Substance could land her a spot. As for Berger and Baker, both have been receiving critical acclaim for their films, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they make the cut.

best actor

The Best Actor nomination is another competitive category with big names and rising stars. My top picks are Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, and Colman Domingo.

The Best Actor race is stacked this year, with many impressive performances. I think Chalamet and Craig will get nominated, but I’m not sure either will take home the win. As for Fiennes, Brody, and Domingo, all three have a real shot at winning, and it’s tough to say which one will take home the Oscar.

best actress

The Best Actress category is looking super competitive this year. My picks are Demi Moore, Angelia Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, and Karla Sofia Gascon.

I think Gascon or Moore have a good chance of winning the Oscar. Jolie and Madison will probably get nominated, but I don’t think either will win. I don’t think Erivo will take home the Oscar, either. Although I didn’t add her to the list, I wouldn’t be shocked if Pamela Anderson gets a surprise nomination for The Last Showgirl.

best supporting actor and actress

The supporting categories often provide room for surprise nominees, with standout performances sometimes emerging from unexpected places. For Best Supporting Actor, I predict Edward Norton, Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Guy Pierce, or Clarence Maclin. My Best Supporting Actress picks are Ariana Grande-Butera, Zoe Saldana, Isabella Rossellini, Margaret Qualley, and Felicity Jones.

The supporting categories are always where the surprises happen, with standout performances often coming from unexpected places. For Best Supporting Actor, I’m looking at Norton, Borisov, and Culkin — all three have been getting strong praise. Pearce and Maclin also have a chance at being nominated, but I don’t think they will win the Oscar.

As for Best Supporting Actress, Grande-Butera and Saldana have been getting much attention for their roles. Rossellini and Jones are also potential nominations, but I don’t think they’ll win if nominated. Qualley has been impressive, and I could see her potentially winning the award. It’s a tricky category, and any of these actresses could surprise us with a nomination!

While it’s impossible to completely predict the 2025 Oscar nominations, the early front-runners listed above offer a glimpse of what’s to come. The nominations, initially set for Jan. 17, are now scheduled to be announced on Jan. 23 due to the recent wildfires.

Stay tuned for more updates as the race heats in the coming months — this year’s Oscars promise to be as exciting as ever.

