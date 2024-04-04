This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s nearly finals season and we all need a way to destress during the home stretch of our spring semester. My favorite way of relaxing is watching movies. Over the years, I’ve curated a list of films I refer to whenever I want to watch a movie that will bring me peace, entertainment, or many, many laughs. So, without further ado, here’s my list of comfort films, but here’s the twist: sci-fi, horror, and action comfort films are included.

Drama: lady bird

I watched Lady Bird for the first time in high school, and ever since, I’ve returned to it again and again. The opening scene shocked me with laughter, and by the end of the film, I was in tears. What speaks to me about this film is the grace there is for the growing pains of adolescence and becoming yourself. You’re embarrassed for Lady Bird (played by Saoirse Ronan) for her bratty behavior, lack of self-awareness, and mistakes. You know you were her once too though, and maybe in some ways you still are. There’s redemption for her and a resounding message of love that will leave you with hope and warmth.

Action: Dystopian Trilogies

The recent release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes rekindled my love for dystopian films. I’m a part of the generation raised on these dystopian teen movies, and you probably are too. You can watch each series individually, but if you have the time to watch these movies close together, you’re in for a treat.

We were all once the kid in class taking BuzzFeed quizzes to see which faction we would be in (and retaking them if we didn’t get Divergent). These trilogies bring back waves of nostalgia for a time when one of my biggest questions was which district I would be in or if I would make it out of the maze. These series are the perfect way to get some of that good old childhood nostalgia back.

Sci-Fi: Interstellar

Interstellar is, by far, my favorite Christopher Nolan film. Its ultimate resoundingly hopeful message and incredible performances from the cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, kept me tethered to the film even when it dove into sci-fi jargon territory. The soundtrack by Hans Zimmer is one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever listened to and it melds so beautifully with this life-affirming film. Every time I watch it, I cry (are we seeing a recurring pattern here?), but every time, I’m left with a little more appreciation for life and optimism in my heart.

Comedy: The Pitch Perfect Trilogy

Yes, that’s all three! While the first is my favorite and arguably the most iconic, the second and third movies are necessary watches to get the whole Pitch Perfect experience. Many only know Pitch Perfect for the “cup song”, but those of us who were (and still are) obsessed with these movies love it for so much more. I know I’m not the only one who thinks the Treblemakers were just as good as The Barden Bellas, and I rewatch one particular scene every now and then. When I watch these movies I always have a smile on my face. If you like happiness and joy, you’ll like Pitch Perfect.

horror: Get out

Hear me out! I never used to be a horror fan, and I still have yet to watch the textbook scaries like The Exorcist or The Conjuring, but I love a good horror film. Jordan Peele’s horror movies are always approachable enough for me to enjoy while still maintaining their fear factor and being smart in the way they commentate on societal issues. His films (specifically Get Out) are my favorite horror movies to watch.

Get Out is a satirical horror film that made me laugh almost as much as it made me jump. Everything comes together nicely and you start putting the puzzle pieces together at the same rate Chris (played by Daniel Kaluuya) does. I’ve seen the film multiple times, and there are still a few scenes that get me (if you know, you know). However, this film balances the light humor and dark moments so well that it’s my first recommendation for those who want to start watching horror.

thriller: Ready or Not

Samara Weaving makes it easy to root for her in this slasher film. Her unparalleled performance kept me glued to the screen. We all know good scary movies need good screams of terror, and she delivers on multiple occasions. The film is full of suspenseful twists and turns, with a fantastic ending that respects the audience. But I don’t want to give too much away. Watch Ready or Not to experience one of the most rewarding endings in thriller movie history.

animation: soul

There are so many amazing things about Soul: New York, existentialism, jazz, and a cute cat. On its surface, Soul looks like a kid’s movie, but really, it’s an artful meditation on purpose and passion. If you’re feeling a little lost (as we all often do), Soul is a remedy for those feelings and a reminder to respect the journey life will take you on. Joe Gardner (played by Jamie Foxx) and 22 (played by Tina Fey) are a fun and heartwarming pair. Soul is sprinkled with laughs and valuable life truths. It’s a great watch for anyone questioning their direction in life.

Maybe this was just an excuse for me to write about some of my favorite films, but I hope you added some new ones to your to-be-watched list or got your reminder to revisit old ones. Good luck to all of you finishing this semester; summer is almost here!

