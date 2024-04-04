My Alix Earle-Inspired GRWM Playlist for a Night Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

No one talks about how crucial the process of getting ready is before any event. It’s what sets the mood for the whole outing. Whether it’s a brunch with the girls, a night out with your friend group, or a dinner date with the guy giving you butterflies lately, the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) playlist must be a hit.

The GRWM trend has continuously grown through videos on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Influencers like Alix Earle have made a literal living from these kinds of videos. The University of Miami (UM) alumna, who now has a scholarship in her name for UM students, has taken social media by storm and is a great example of how in-trend these kinds of videos are. Through her engaging GRWM videos, Earle has built a strong fanbase of college women in particular.

“Get Ready With Me” videos are like being on FaceTime with your long-distance besties, especially since creators often choose interesting conversation topics. As a college girl myself, watching my favorite creators do their makeup and choose their outfits for a night out feels like I’m right there with them. For my fellow GRWM-lovers, we all know that the getting ready process isn’t a quick one. So, I took it upon myself to curate a one-hour-long GRWM playlist on Spotify with upbeat and empowering songs that make you feel like the ultimate girl boss.

At the beginning of this playlist, we start strong with two hit songs: “Exes” and “10:35” by Tate Mcrae, a Canadian pop artist, who also collaborated with Tiësto, a Dutch DJ and record producer.

Moving through the playlist, we hear three of my must-have songs: “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris, “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani, and “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake. When I was making this playlist, I thought to myself, “What kind of songs are going to put me in the mood to have fun, be myself, and really enjoy putting on my makeup?” Although some of these songs aren’t new releases, they’re most certainly classic hits that anyone can jam out to.

I also wanted to mention songs that have been getting special attention from the media, specifically on TikTok. If you haven’t seen it yet, there’s been an uproar about “2014 aesthetic nostalgia.” People have been raving about how the L.A. Tumblr era was a time to be alive. American rapper G-Eazy has most certainly had these videos pop up on his TikTok For You Page; he posted a video with the song and the comment section couldn’t handle it. I thought I needed something to feel that nostalgia, so “Tumblr Girls” and “Lady Killers II” by G-Eazy featuring Christoph Andersson were not going to be left out.

Closing off strong, I added two iconic songs: good old “3005” by Childish Gambino and “American Boy” by Kanye West and Estelle. Concluding with these songs would mean a perfect outfit and my makeup done.

An hour-long playlist means you can take this as a base and add in your own “must-hear” songs. Have fun with it! The whole point of a GRWM is to be personal and uplifting to your liking!

