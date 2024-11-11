Meet the Creatives Behind Chappell Roan’s ‘SNL’ Performances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has blown up to an insane degree throughout this year, so much so that she secured the musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live (SNL)’s fifth episode of their 50th season. With comedian John Mulaney as the host, the campy pop princess was able to go all out on the episode, which landed two days after Halloween.

Roan had two musical performances in the episode, the first being of her song “Pink Pony Club” from her hit album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, followed by her newest unreleased single, “The Giver,” a song she has been teasing on her Instagram page. In choosing these songs, Roan simultaneously introduced herself to audiences and caught them up to where her artistry is now.

Roan has cultivated a unique, campy style, which she attributes to the influence of drag queens, and pushes the envelope with each new performance. A show around Halloween was the perfect avenue for the singer-songwriter, who performed in a Frankenstein’s Bride look for her “Pink Pony Club” performance and a cowgirl one for her twang-filled country bop “The Giver.”

One of the most visually interesting artists of late, Roan stunned in her promotional photoshoot and performances for the episode. With this, I want to recognize the wonderful artists who brought her visions to life!

Chappell Roan’s dedication to working with smaller artists is admirable. By platforming them, many gain larger followings, and their work is shown to a greater amount of people. Once again, Roan put on an unforgettable performance, and a large portion of that wouldn’t be possible without the talented people she has in her corner.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!