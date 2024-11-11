Meet the Creatives Behind Chappell Roan’s ‘SNL’ Performances

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has blown up to an insane degree throughout this year, so much so that she secured the musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live (SNL)’s fifth episode of their 50th season. With comedian John Mulaney as the host, the campy pop princess was able to go all out on the episode, which landed two days after Halloween.
Roan had two musical performances in the episode, the first being of her song “Pink Pony Club” from her hit album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, followed by her newest unreleased single, “The Giver,” a song she has been teasing on her Instagram page. In choosing these songs, Roan simultaneously introduced herself to audiences and caught them up to where her artistry is now.
Roan has cultivated a unique, campy style, which she attributes to the influence of drag queens, and pushes the envelope with each new performance. A show around Halloween was the perfect avenue for the singer-songwriter, who performed in a Frankenstein’s Bride look for her “Pink Pony Club” performance and a cowgirl one for her twang-filled country bop “The Giver.”
One of the most visually interesting artists of late, Roan stunned in her promotional photoshoot and performances for the episode. With this, I want to recognize the wonderful artists who brought her visions to life!
- Andrew Dahling – Multi-Media Creative and Makeup Artist
Andrew Dahling is a multi-media creative primarily known for his makeup artistry. He’s worked with the likes of Susanne Bartsch, Aliyah’s Interlude, Trisha Paytas, and many others. Working as an artist for New York and Milan Fashion Week, he’s also worked with brands such as Moschino, Vogue World, and AREA. Dahling has spent over seven years honing his craft, and the culmination of this work is his masterful work with Roan.
Roan and Dahling began their journey together after Roan’s stylist, Genesis Webb, met him on set during a different project. Dahling recounts the interaction, saying, “She was like, ‘How’s your white face?’ I said, ‘Oh, I’m like a professional clown. It’s in the bag.’”
One of Dahling’s most popular looks on Roan was her Statue of Liberty one at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival. The two have worked together a couple of other times, most notably during Roan’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she sang her single, “Good Luck, Babe!,” dressed as a white swan.
As for Roan’s SNL appearance, MAC Cosmetics supplied all the products in conjunction with the singer-songwriter’s partnership with the brand. The dramatic makeup not only plays into her love of drag but also her hyperfeminine feel and the playful nature she brings to every performance.
- Gunnar Deatherage – Fashion Designer
Gunnar Deatherage is a fashion designer primarily known for his work and presence on the hit show Project Runway. After the show, Deatherage went on to cultivate an online presence, where he shares sewing patterns with his many followers on his Instagram and TikTok pages. He’s worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and more.
Roan’s SNL look was the second time that Deatherage worked with her. This second collaboration, which took 500 hours to do, was originally intended for a festival appearance, but due to the elaborate nature of the outfit, it was decided it would be better for a “stationary moment.”
The look was inspired by Burlesque performers from the early 1900s, specifically dancers from the famous Casino De Paris music hall. The jewel-toned green and blue ensemble includes a one-piece with fringe, dragon-fly wings on each hip, a large headpiece, “hand-pressed vintage brass figures,” and “over a thousand chartreuse crystals.” The look is a gorgeous blend of the new and old.
Deatherage also worked on Roan’s Tonight Show performance, creating the feather-covered swan dress. The two first connected when he reached out to Webb, asking to create a piece for Roan, which led to these collaborations.
- Maris Jones – Multi-Media Artist
Maris Jones is a multi-media artist who loves to bring worlds to life in her Brooklyn studio and has amassed over a million followers on her TikTok page. She’s known for her “time-traveling” videos, in which she creates intricate sets from all different decades and fun content within them.
Jones has always used art as an outlet, creating with whatever materials she can. This past September, she published her book entitled Unlock Your Aesthetic: A Visual Guide to Find Your Vibe, helping readers discover their inner artist.
Jones and Roan also collaborated on the singer-songwriter’s Tonight Show performance. Jones’ whimsical “Swan Lake”-themed set perfectly complimented the makeup by Dahling and the dress designed by Deatherage. Jones and Roan also collaborated on Roan’s Governor’s Ball set, creating the giant apple bong she arrived in. Jones infuses her projects with a cartoonish finish, heightening the campiness of Roan’s persona.
The two sets Jones designed for Roan’s SNL performance worked in perfect tandem with her styling. During Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” performance, she was surrounded by test tubes, a pink chandelier topped with bows and billowing fabric, and a round cushioned seat adorned with a heart on top. Her performance of “The Giver” included wheelbarrows, greenery, and bright animations on the screen done by Jones herself. Her sets exude an aura of creativity and childlike wonder, creating a fun playground for Roan to perform in.
- Other Notable Creatives
Many talented individuals were involved in the creation of Roan’s SNL performance, but there were a few whose work stood out to me. These include hair stylist Dom Forletta, nail artist Juan Alvear, wig designer Garrett Ruiz of Ghastly Wigs, and drag artist and singer Luxx Noir London, who worked on the hip padding for Roan’s first performance.
Chappell Roan’s dedication to working with smaller artists is admirable. By platforming them, many gain larger followings, and their work is shown to a greater amount of people. Once again, Roan put on an unforgettable performance, and a large portion of that wouldn’t be possible without the talented people she has in her corner.
