How Jimmy Fallon Is Spicing up This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This holiday season just got a whole lot more interesting. If you thought Jimmy Fallon’s comedic brilliance couldn’t get any better, think again! This year, he’s back with a festive holiday album that’s packed with laughter, catchy tunes, and a star-studded lineup.

On Nov. 1, Fallon released his album Holiday Seasoning, featuring artists like Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion to kick off this Christmas season the right way. Will you be tuning in?

The Perfect Blend

Jimmy is known for his hilarious and memorable comedy sketches featuring celebrities from Adele to Sabrina Carpenter. This year, he’s upping his game with a new holiday album that has the perfect blend of comedy and Christmas jingle.

The album features 16 tracks and guest artists, including the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Megan Thee Stallion, and even AI for a holiday celebration. Who says AI can’t be festive?

Comedy Meets Holiday Spirit

What sets this album apart is Jimmy’s signature comedic style. He’s always been known for his ability to make people laugh, whether that’s through celebrity pranks or skits. This album is no exception. Imagine a fun twist on classic holiday songs, where each track captures the joy and chaos that often accompanies the festive season.

For instance, one song might take a humorous jab at the holiday shopping frenzy, while another could celebrate the sometimes-fraught family gatherings that we all know too well. Jimmy has a knack for turning relatable experiences into comedic gold. This album is packed with moments that will resonate with anyone who’s ever navigated the holiday hustle and bustle.

That’s not all…get a taste

Jimmy Fallon is also stepping into the culinary world with a new seasoning line that promises to bring fun — and flavor — to your holiday dishes. Inspired by his love for cooking and festive spirit, this seasoning is designed to enhance your favorite seasonal recipes. Whether you’re roasting a turkey or whipping up a batch of holiday cookies, Jimmy’s got your back.

The blends featured start with a gingersnap hot cocoa seasoning, perfect for the cozy vibes on a cold winter’s night. Jimmy suggests pairing it with a cup of marshmallows or a splash of Irish cream for a late-night cocktail.

Next, he created a house blend, turkey all-purpose seasoning combination with coarse black pepper and coriander. It’s mingled with orange and turmeric for that classic turkey dish. Apple pie spice is also hitting the table and bringing all the nostalgic vibes to embrace homemade desserts with a blend of aromatic spices.

With a mix of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise, allspice, ginger, and cloves, this will definitely bring the flavor. Lastly featured is a poultry stuffing seasoning that’s laden with sage, white pepper, and bell pepper.

A lot of flavors are packed in both the album and Jimmy’s festive seasonings. Combine the two and listen to Holiday Seasoning while using Jimmy’s all-purpose turkey blend. Pair that with a hot cocoa made with his ginger snap seasoning. Then enjoy comedic jingles from your favorite artists and of course, Jimmy!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!