Jazz Up Your Daily Routine With This Genre-Sweeping Daylist

With a new semester in full swing, there’s nothing I crave more than music to get me through the day. My routine can quickly become stale without some fitting songs to romanticize the little things in life. I’m also one of those people who loves a genre switch-up at least a dozen times a day. It’s my belief that if you really want to feel like the main character, the question isn’t what song you should listen to but when you do it.

So, if you want a break from letting AI tell you what to listen to (don’t worry, I love you, Spotify DJ), take a trip with me as I share my ultimate dawn-to-dusk playlist. Who knows, maybe you’ll find your new favorite song along the way.

Gentle Wakeup Acoustic Morning

I’ll never understand the people who can hear an alarm clock go off once and jump right out of bed, ready to start the day. I’m more of a “hit snooze eight times” kinda girl myself. However, when I do finally roll out of my sheets, I like to wake myself up with a hot cup of tea and the angelic voice of Feist.

There’s nothing like hearing the birdsong-like quality of “The Redwing” while watching the sun gently rise over the campus’s silhouette. I’ll often follow this up with “Hiding Out In The Open” (also by Feist) or a bright track off of Clairo’s latest album, Charm. Once I feel more awake, I might queue in “Harmony Hall” by Vampire Weekend, which is sure to bring a little pep into anyone’s step.

Energized Late-Morning Mix

My next goal of the day (and the hardest to work up the motivation for) is hitting the gym. If I have to suffer, I can at least use music to take my mind somewhere else. Here’s where my queen, Dua Lipa, comes in and saves the day. Her hugely underappreciated new album, Radical Optimism, has become an essential part of my workout ritual.

There are no skips on this album. It even has Tame Impala’s stamp of approval, although he did collaborate on it, so maybe he’s a little biased. Regardless, it’s bright, poppy, and full of energy and will definitely help you power through a workout or your walk to class. “Houdini,” “These Walls,” and “Maria” are some of my particular favorites.

Indie rock afternoon wake-up call

As the afternoon rolls around, I usually need a musical pick-me-up to prepare for the next few hours of class. Here’s where I turn up some of my rock favorites like “Suzie Chapstick” by Green Day, “Pleaser” by the Wallows, or “12:51” by the Strokes. These songs are springing with life, and their upbeat guitar riffs can’t help but uplift the spirits.

Cinematic sundown drive

After a long day of running between obligations, I sometimes like to decompress with a sunset drive. However, no car ride is complete without an immaculate playlist. I like to set the ambiance with some Radiohead. “Karma Police” or “House Of Cards” are always good options, but nothing puts me in my feels quite like “Let Down.” This song not only reminds me of Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis (the lyrics just capture that cockroach lifestyle), but the instrumentation is incredibly atmospheric.

If you’re looking for a more upbeat vibe, “Reality In Motion” by Tame Impala is another great choice. I love zooming down a Tallahassee hill while blasting this song on the car speakers.

Unwind and drift off night vibes

If I haven’t crashed the car during my drive, I then switch my playlist to a more mellow vibe as the sun starts to set. Sometimes, I enjoy a little jazz-esque moment like “Wild Blue” by John Mayer, or I take a more acoustic route with the blue grassy folk music of Big Thief. “Certainty” is a personal favorite, with its bittersweet lyrics and gently strumming guitar. I also recommend “Dried Roses,” “Shark Smile,” or “Change.” These songs are both simplistic and full of questions, which will leave you filled with wonder as you drift off to sleep.

That rounds out my ultimate daylist. I hope you enjoyed our little musical tour that maps out a dawn-to-dusk routine. Give these songs a listen, and maybe you’ll find your next musical obsession or be inspired to make your own playlist. Happy listening!

