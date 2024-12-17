Tana Mongeau and Trisha Paytas Team Up for a Podcast, and It’s Worth the Listen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through endless podcasts, but nothing seems to pique your interest? Well, same! So when I discovered Tana Mongeau and Trisha Paytas’ new podcast Not Loveline, which premiered on Nov. 25, I couldn’t wait to tune in.

They both have well-known podcasts of their own: Tana hosts the Cancelled podcast with co-host Brooke Schofield, and Trisha hosts Just Trish. Yet they’ve shared that they always wanted to start a podcast together, and the time is finally here! I listened to the first three episodes of Not Loveline, and this is my honest review.

The concept is a spin on Loveline, a radio call-in talk show from the late 1980s, where two men would answer live calls to give relationship advice. Although the podcast takes inspiration from this program, Tana and Trisha take a far more relatable and unfiltered approach, hence the “not” in the name. From ex-boyfriend horror stories to learning how to love yourself, the two internet personalities go all in, listening to voicemails from fans and giving their brutally honest advice.

THE NAME

The first topic I want to discuss is the podcast’s title, Not Loveline. I understand the meaning behind it, and I like the idea, but I think they could’ve done it better. The original Loveline was about men giving relationship advice in a relaxed yet staged environment. I enjoy the duality they created by having the same yet opposite scenario: two women providing advice on intriguing and controversial topics that would’ve never been touched on in the original talk show.

However, Loveline was famous during the 90s, so it’s not a title Gen Z recognizes or resonates with. Considering that much of their fan base is part of the younger generation, I believe this is something they should have considered beforehand. Their names sound great together, Tana and Trisha, so I was hoping to see something incorporating the T alliteration.

THEIR DYNAMIC

The reason so many people listen to podcasts is because they enjoy the personalities behind the microphones, and Tana and Trisha’s entertaining dynamic will make you want to stay until the very end. They both had a claim to fame on YouTube when it was still a rapidly growing platform, playing pivotal roles in shaping its early culture and trends.

Tana and Trisha say that they always knew of each other from the YouTube space, but they became more acquainted around 2017, and their friendship didn’t fully blossom until recently. With so much time in the public eye, these two creators have shared countless stories about their bizarre experiences with men. I think it’s safe to say that they’ve both lived a thousand lives, and if there’s anyone with a platform to give this type of advice, it’s Tana and Trisha.

Although they are known for their unpredictability, it’s important to note that the two have grown tremendously since they entered the industry. Tana Mongeau is on her sobriety journey and in a healthy relationship with her boyfriend, Makoa, while Trisha Paytas is happily married with two children.

So even though this podcast is mainly for entertainment purposes, the pair have real experiences behind every piece of advice they give, with success stories to prove it. Tana’s fearlessly authentic self, along with Trisha’s outspoken and charismatic personality, makes for a humorous podcast.

FAN INTERACTION

The main focus of Not Loveline is the voicemails left by fans. Each episode has about 10 calls, with entertaining side-tracked topics that are sparked throughout. I appreciate how they take a good amount of time to fully answer each fan’s question. Regardless of how much they stray off-topic, the two always manage to circle back to the voicemail and usually give honest multi-part advice.

Tana and Trisha’s long histories on the internet led to a diverse range of fans with an array of questions. To list a few of the topics discussed: not wanting kids, hallway crushes, conjugal visits, attracting unfit men, and stepmothering. As you can see, no two questions are alike, and they come without warning, so be prepared for surprises. Tana and Trisha give the audience unfiltered responses while telling us more about their own experiences. In one of the episodes, they mentioned live call-ins to get more details on the exact situations, and I think this would be a great addition.

STUDIO SETUP

I understand this doesn’t apply to those who listen to podcasts on streaming apps that don’t have visuals, but I usually watch my podcasts on YouTube. I enjoy watching the video in the background, and I must admit that my least favorite aspect of this podcast is the studio setup. The overall podcast aesthetic seems outdated and is not my vibe. The backdrop is brightly colored with fake plants and neon purple heart signs, and they sit on yellow chairs with a holographic table between them. This is just a small flaw that I see since a podcast can be taken anywhere and is completely a personal preference.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t need much convincing to say I plan to continue watching Not Loveline. This new podcast is light-hearted yet emotionally resonant while balancing humor with moments of reflection.

I enjoy this podcast most because I like Tana and Trisha’s personalities. If you already like them as individuals, then you’ll more than likely favor them together. If you don’t know about them, I still suggest you tune in to an episode of Not Loveline, because you just might discover a new podcast to add to your list. They upload new content every Monday, with bonus episodes exclusively streaming on their Patreon with more explicit questions every Friday. And if you need any advice, give Tana and Trisha a call at 818-696-0902.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!