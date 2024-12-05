In Defense of Carrie Bradshaw

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As Sex and the City has begun to circulate among a new generation, there has been an increase in online discourse about the show’s characters, particularly about the show’s main character, Carrie Bradshaw. Fans take issue with Carrie’s brash and self-centered ways and often critique her actions on social media. Though Carrie’s actions are sometimes right to criticize, are new viewers being too harsh?

Most watchers take issue with Carrie’s romantic choices. Though Carrie writes a column on relationship advice, she often struggles to communicate in her own relationships. In her relationship with Mr. Big, she allows herself to be manipulated and often sacrifices her other relationships, romantic or platonic, to go back to him. But throughout all of this turmoil, Carrie is honest with herself and her friends that her actions are wrong.

She knows cheating on Aidan with Mr. Big is wrong, and she forces herself to come clean, admitting, though selfishly, that it was a mistake. Aidan, though often considered to be Carrie’s best boyfriend by fans, also acts selfishly towards Carrie, taking her back after her affair and punishing her by flirting with other women and berating her in private. This doesn’t mean Aidan is worse than Carrie or that what Carrie did is unforgivable, but it just means that the show’s characters are complex.

Though now Carrie may just seem self-centered and jumbled, at the time of the show’s release, she was an important feminist character. Each of the show’s women displays some kind of independence or subversion of the stereotype.

Samantha is free with her sexual identity and identifies more closely with the male role in relationships. Miranda is a lawyer and single mother who prioritizes work over dating. Even Charlotte, the most reserved of the group, stays true to herself and remains optimistic about love even when faced with challenges. Carrie is independent and childless and chooses to date on her own terms. Each character comes with their flaws, but it’s important to remember that these characters were milestones for women’s portrayal on television.

Another recurring critique of Carrie is her treatment of her friends. Many argue that Carrie is the worst friend in the group. Carrie, though often self-centered, does come through in times of need, like many of the other girls.

Carrie was there for Miranda when she learned she was pregnant and when her mother died, though the two often argued about Big. Carrie was also there for Charlotte at her wedding, though the two often disagreed on love and money. Each girl was a good friend when it mattered and was self-centered when they needed guidance from the rest of the members, akin to real-life friendships.

Though Carrie does make bad choices throughout the series, this does not make her the villain of the show. It’s important to remember that complex characters like Carrie are necessary for viewers to see themselves represented. If someone identifies with Carrie, that does not signify them as the villain but instead shows that they have flaws and are doing their best to grow and navigate life with the help of their friends.

