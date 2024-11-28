How Mk.gee Is Redefining a New Generation of Indie Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Singer-songwriter and music producer Mk.gee is leading a new generation of indie music with his eclectic, nostalgic sound. His musical evolution and unique sonic identity give music fans a listening experience like no other.

His music is a mix of indie, R&B, and 80’s pop with significant electronic influences and aspects of lo-fi production. His sound also includes varying sonic elements that cultivate his overall musical persona. Reminiscent of early artists such as The Police and Prince as well as contemporaries like Dominic Fike and The 1975, Mk.gee’s evolution as an artist makes for an incredibly influential figurehead of the modern indie movement.

Mk.gee has been releasing EPs and mixtapes since 2017. However, his sound has evolved significantly since his earlier work. Projects like Fool, released in 2018, carry a bubblier, more traditional indie vibe that fits comfortably for its era. His early music would feel at home alongside artists like Men I Trust, Gus Dapperton, and Still Woozy.

Tracks like “Drown” and “You” have a distinct late-2010s indie flair, teetering on bedroom pop, that showcase quick, expressive percussion contrasted with melodic vocals. This shift in musicality lends itself in part to previous collaborations with singer and producer Dijon, who helped shape his musical identity, playing a hand in cultivating the unique sound we hear on his most recent album.

Dreamy synths meet murmuring guitar strums and far-away vocal rasps on his latest album, Two Star & The Dream Police. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Mk.gee elaborates on the role of liminal space in his music. In the same way an empty, transitional space may evoke feelings of déjàvu, Mk.gee strives to stimulate these emotions through his music. He describes the playfulness of liminal spaces and the potential it yields to “really take people into a wild place.” His use of “recycled sounds” encourages our brains to fill in the gaps and recognize something simultaneously foreign yet eerily familiar.

Some of my favorite songs on this record include “DNM,” “Rylee & I,” and “I Want.” If you’re looking for a good place to start getting to know his music, Two Star & The Dream Police is a great place to begin. Whether you’re on your morning commute, relaxing in between classes, or simply letting it play in the background, this album gets more impressive after every listen.

Following his recent Saturday Night Live debut performance of songs “ROCKMAN” and “Alesis,” Mk.gee’s artistry is being recognized on an even larger platform. Unorthodox elements of his musicality shone through during this performance. One of my favorite moments was the eagle screeches incorporated throughout “ROCKMAN” and how effortlessly they blend into the energy behind the track.

If I had to describe Mk.gee in one word, it would be, without a doubt, nostalgic. His music feels like a memory you’ve never lived but are frequently trying to recall. I can’t wait to see what else he has in store throughout his career and what other ways he will redefine the indie genre as a whole. From blurring sonic boundaries to paving indie’s future, Mk.gee is an artist you want to keep an eye on.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!