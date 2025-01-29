From Skinny Jeans to Leopard Revival: How Celebrities Are Shaping Fashion Trends in 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In 2025, fashion is as much about pushing boundaries as it is about nostalgia, and celebrities are again taking charge in shaping the newest trends. From Hollywood icons to TikTok videos, their influence on fashion is undeniable as they bring back older favorites.

For years, skinny jeans were a relic of the early 2000s and 2010s, replaced by the rise of baggy and wide-leg denim. But, recently, TikTok star Alix Earle has begun to single-handedly bring them back into the spotlight. Known for her comedic “get ready with me” videos and effortless style, Earle took to TikTok at the beginning of 2025 to highlight a modern twist on the skinny jeans everyone knew — high-waisted, stretchy, and flattering all around.

Her collaboration with companies like Frame on “The Alix” skinny jeans has sent different fashion enthusiasts running to nearby retailers to purchase a pair of jeans like these. Younger fans began to follow the trend, pairing them with crop tops and oversized blazers. Earle’s influence proves that through a celebrity’s influence, what was once old can always be brought back in as long as the right person advertises it.

@frame The Alix by @Alix Earle. A skinny jean comeback. Available in two washes: Flaunt & Black Coated. ♬ original sound – FRAME BRAND

Another fashion staple, Hailey Bieber, knows how to turn a statement piece into a full-blown microtrend. This year, we see her bold leopard-print ensembles becoming a fashion phenomenon for people of all ages. Whether it’s a chic leopard-print bag or a printed boot to add flair to a boring outfit, Bieber’s approach to leopard print is all about class.

Frequent Instagram posts and TikToks can be seen featuring the pattern, inspiring a wave of designers to begin including animal print in their newest collections. While the bold 1980s leopard print trend can be seen mainly in statement coats, in 2025, we can see this pattern popping up all over bags, shoes, headbands, and more.

One more of the many trends we can see resurging or beginning is the pastel pink aesthetic brought to us by Ariana Grande’s role as Glinda in the much-anticipated Wicked movie. Her different promotional appearances on red carpets and press interviews have featured pink gowns and sparkling accessories that have captivated fans worldwide.

This style of hers has become a broader trend that allows people to wear pastel pinks at events or even just in everyday life. A shade like this evokes a sense of femininity, reflecting Grande’s Glinda character and how she has been able to tie color with a cultural moment.

Trends like these are often more than just passing moments; they highlight the impact celebrities have on what we find “stylish” and “trendy.” Platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify their influence and make style choices like these accessible to millions of people around the world.

When a celebrity like Earle endorses skinny jeans, it has a ripple effect that reaches the designers, then retailers, and eventually the everyday fashion icons. As 2025 continues to unfold, one fact is clear — these celebrities are not only representing the trends but helping create them.

