Joe Locke’s Journey From Netflix To Marvel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the upcoming release of Marvel’s new show, Agatha All Along, you may find yourself wondering who Kathryn Hahn’s teenage costar is. Let me introduce you to Joe Locke, a British actor born on Sept. 24, 2003. His acting career began when he attended the Heartstopper open call, proceeding through the audition process and eventually landing the role of Charlie Spring.

After season two of Heartstopper was released, Locke announced his presence on Broadway where he would play Tobias Ragg, a lead in the musical Sweeney Todd. After the Broadway run, he posted about his newest acting gig: Agatha All Along. Two weeks after Agatha All Along, season three of Heartstopper premiers, extending Locke’s run of 2024 success all the way through the winter months.

However, his acting career isn’t going to end at midnight in 2024. In fact, he’s just getting started, which is very exciting for Hollywood! Locke has the talent and the confidence required for young actors, with the ability to set boundaries between him and certain fans. The 20-year-old star has years of acting left in him, ensuring that his talent and lovable personality will be in Hollywood for years to come.

‘Heartstopper’

Joe Locke had been hoping to secure a professional acting role for months when a family friend suggested he should attend the Heartstopper open call. After doing so, Locke secured the role of Charlie Spring, an introverted teenage boy who is navigating a relationship with Kit Connor’s character, Nick Nelson.

While starring in the show, Locke was still in school and had to fly home to take exams. Despite this, he still delivered a memorable performance and developed a large fan base, gaining thousands of followers. The Heartstopper press tour brought him to light with season one showing the world how talented this young actor is.

‘Sweeney Todd’

After Heartstopper season two hit home televisions, Locke moved from the screen to the stage. To many fans’ surprise, this talented actor also has a phenomenal singing voice. In his role as Tobias Ragg, Locke played a humorous and excitable apprentice, who faces terrible betrayal within the musical.

When Locke was first cast in Sweeney Todd, the musical’s fan base felt his inclusion was questionable. Nobody had heard him sing before, and they were concerned that he was a “stunt cast.” On Jan. 31, Joe Locke began his Broadway run, and his vocal power blew the crowd away.

Throughout the show’s duration, fans ran to Broadway to watch Locke perform and hear his voice as he sang “Not While I’m Around.” After he finished his Broadway run, comments flooded his Instagram begging for his return to Broadway, or for a West End premiere.

‘Agatha All Along’

Locke’s next role is the character “Teen” in Marvel’s Agatha All Along. This show is a spinoff of the hit Marvel show WandaVision. It’s about a witch named Agatha (played by Kathryn Hahn) and her journey back to her powers with the help of Locke’s character.

In the trailers, Teen’s real name is blurred, keeping his true character a secret. Despite this, many avid Marvel comic readers believe he is playing Wanda and Vision’s son, Billy.

Many Marvel fans were upset at the announcement of Locke’s role in WandaVision. Some claimed that the character Teen was unneeded for the television show, while others claimed that he wasn’t the right actor. Despite certain fan’s opinions, Locke still got tons of support for his role. Many of his devoted Heartstopper fans praised him for scoring a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Locke had discussed his love for the franchise in prior interviews.

He has yet to reveal if he is truly playing Billy, keeping quiet during interviews and not posting his character’s name on social media. His true character will hopefully be revealed soon when the show airs on Disney+.

What’s Next

By December, Locke will have starred in two shows produced by multi-million-dollar companies alongside a Broadway musical. So, what will he announce next? Will he star in a movie or a television show, or will he answer the pleas of his fans and audition for a musical on the West End?

There’s little point in trying to predict his next role, but we can assume that it’ll be big.

The only clue we have to reference for Locke’s next role is that it will not be similar to his others. Although he loves playing characters like Charlie Spring and Teen, he wants to show the world his versatility. The stardom of Joe Locke is only just beginning, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!