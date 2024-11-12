Book Recommendations for a Fantasy-Filled Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I grew up on fantasy books the way most people grow up on Marvel movies. Over the years, I’ve read a staggering number of them. So, here’s my comprehensive list of recommendations for having a Fantasy-Filled fall!

Fantasy for First-Timers

A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab (@veschwab) A Darker Shade of Magic is the first of a trilogy where magical travelers can move between four parallel Londons, each with their own distinct cultures, rulers, and relationships with magic. When one of these travelers, Kell, is entrusted with an artifact, he’s swept into a dangerous journey across worlds with a quick-witted thief. Together, they must prevent dark magic from spilling into all the Londons and destroying them. These books are a bit slower than my other beginner fantasy recommendations, but they’re completely worth it. The world is fascinating, the characters engaging, and the plot intriguing. V. E. Schwab writes fantasy and magical realism in a lot of different subgenres, but this might still be my favorite of her work. Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson Tress of the Emerald Sea is a lighthearted adventure standalone novel that tells the story of Tress, a young woman from a remote island who sets out on a quest across an ocean filled with magical spores to save the love of her life. Aboard a pirate ship, she faces all kinds of whimsical dangers and unusual characters. Brandon Sanderson is an author I always recommend to fantasy beginners. Despite the complex universe he’s built, I think his prose is some of the most readable in the genre. He also has amazing standalones that don’t require you to have previous knowledge of his works.

Romantasy

Reign and Ruin by J.D. Evans Reign and Ruin is a book that follows Naime, a powerful mage and heir to a crumbling kingdom. To secure an alliance to save her kingdom from war, she works alongside Makram, a powerful warrior from an opposing kingdom. As they navigate court intrigue, magic, and politics, their reluctant partnership evolves, uncovering secrets and testing their loyalties. I feel like this entire series is severely underrated! Naime is such an amazing main character. Really, all the characters are great, but she stood out to me. If you love a slow burn with stakes, I definitely recommend this one. Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔢𝔞𝔤𝔥𝔞𝔫 ✧*̣̩☽⋆゜ (@thecozylibrary_) In this whimsical fantasy, Sophie Hatter finds herself cursed by a wicked witch, transforming her into an old woman. Determined to break the spell, she ventures to the ever-shifting, enchanted castle of the wizard Howl. Sophie becomes entangled in Howl’s peculiar home, befriending demons and unraveling magical secrets. Perhaps it’s controversial to call this a romantasy book, but I feel like it is. If you’ve ever seen the Studio Ghibli film of the same name, I highly recommend trying out the book; it’s so much weirder.

Historical Fantasy

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelley Parker-Chan (@shelleyparkerchan) Set in 14th-century reimagined China, She Who Became the Sun follows Zhu Chongba, a young girl who, after her brother’s death, takes on his identity to escape poverty and pursue a destiny of greatness. Determined to claim the fate denied to her, Zhu rises through the ranks, navigating war, identity, and ambition along the way. When I learned this was a debut novel, I didn’t believe it. The book is intense, with some gorgeous prose. It’s no wonder it became highly decorated. I loved the setting and political turmoil in this book, and of course, Zhu had me rooting for her the whole time. Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia This dark fairy-tale-inspired novel is set in 1920s Mexico and follows the life of a young woman named Casiopea Tun, who has accidentally awakened the Mayan god of death. Bound to him by magic, Casiopea accompanies him on a journey across the country to confront myths and the spirit world. The blend of Mexican folklore and the Jazz Age in this book was addicting. I went into this book blind a few years ago and couldn’t be gladder that I did. The fairy-tale style appeals to my inner child who loved fantasy growing up, although I guess I haven’t changed all that much.

Epic Fantasy

Assassin’s Apprentice by Robin Hobb Assassin’s Apprentice is the start of Hobb’s Farseer Trilogy and the beginning of the Realm of the Elderlings, a series of 16 books and several short stories. It follows FitzChivalry Farseer, an illegitimate son of a prince who’s grown up as an outcast. He’s trained as an assassin and becomes wrapped up in the dangerous politics of the world. Along with discovering a mysterious new kind of magic, he must navigate his duties and make choices that define the kingdom that cast him out. I adore the entirety of Realm of the Elderlings. It’s a much slower-paced, insightful kind of epic fantasy. Fitz struggles…a lot. But Hobb’s beautiful writing and world-building make it a worthwhile wait while he does. Mort by Terry Pratchett View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Folio Society (@foliosociety) Pratchett’s Discworld series has a lot of different entry points, but Mort is by far my favorite to recommend to people. Death has taken on an apprentice, a young farm boy named Mort, who quickly realizes guiding souls isn’t the simple job he thought it was. When he intervenes with the fate of a princess, he puts the entire world in jeopardy. Discworld books are always an enjoyable read, blending humor, philosophy, and musings about life together with Pratchett’s signature wit and satire. Death is delightfully quirky and profound, while Mort is absurd and endearing. If you want a good laugh, Mort is a great place to start!

Fantasy in Translation

Vita Nostra by Marina & Sergey Dyachenko, translated by Julia Meitov Hersey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan | bookstagram (@tea.and.bookies) Originally written in Russian, this dark fantasy takes place in the Institute of Special Technologies. Inside it, the main character is pushed to the limits, studying subjects that warp reality and force her to transform. Her journey is filled with psychological challenges and mind-altering education. This book is definitely a trip in the best way possible. The Institute is immersive, surreal, and deeply unsettling. The Dyachenkos blend fantasy, philosophy, and horror seamlessly. The Goddess Chronicle by Natsuo Kirino, translated by Rebecca Copeland Rooted in Japanese mythology, The Goddess Chronicle tells the story of Namima, a young girl destined to serve as the priestess of death, while her sister, Kamikuu, is destined to become the priestess of life. Caught between the realm of life and death, Namima must seek vengeance and closure. This is a story of love, hate, and selfishness that doesn’t shy away from commenting on gender roles and sexism. This translation doesn’t lose the poetry of the original language either, making it a huge win, in my opinion.

Hopefully, there were some books on this list you hadn’t heard of before and a couple more that you’ve become interested in. Happy reading!

