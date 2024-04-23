Kylie Jenner’s Losing Her Influence, and the Numbers Prove It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve personally never been a Kylie Jenner fan. Hear me out! As one of those kids who didn’t get a phone until they were 13, I didn’t have a lot of exposure to social media and the Kardashians as a whole until later in my high school years (my parents didn’t do reality TV). My first ever exposure to Kylie Jenner was while sitting on the bus in seventh grade listening to all of the boys in my grade talking about women that they think are “bad.” The overwhelming response was, you guessed it, Kylie Jenner.

This was back in 2015-2016 when King Kylie was ruling Snapchat and the Kylie Lip Kit was this huge thing. Honestly, it was the first big makeup trend I remember. I didn’t witness it myself, but I know that Jenner would post everything she was doing all the time.

Even just a few minutes in Jenner’s spotlight could change someone’s life. The biggest example I saw being mentioned everywhere was NAV. I’m going to be so real: I have no idea who NAV is, but he’s credited Jenner with helping to blow up his song by lipsyncing to it on TikTok.

King Kylie has grown up, however, and so have her fans. Jenner is a mom of two now and has long since moved on from sharing unedited clips of her life on Snapchat to taking a break from the public eye to focus on being a mother in private.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister’s fanbase consists mostly of Gen Z, which makes sense considering her closeness in age to them. Her products blew up within that generation years ago, but she hasn’t made the shift to make her Kylie Cosmetic products age up with her fanbase or become more universally used, unlike SKIMS or Good American by her sisters. Her products were clearly marketed for a younger age, spurring the insane and dangerous Kylie Lip Challenge that seemed like a way of preying on young girls’ insecurities.

As one of the first big influencers, the Kylie Lip Kits were only as successful as they were because of the time they were released. Now, I don’t think they would be anywhere near as popular. This could be why so many people seem to think that we’re witnessing the beginning of the downfall of Kylie Jenner, or more accurately, Kylie Cosmetics.

@nicky.reardon The downfall of Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most fascinating marketing case studies of our time… Once upon a time, the name “Kylie Jenner” was synomous with internet success. Everything she did from makeup, to fashion, to music, or even her getting spotted at a restaurant would make it sell out instantly. She created a business once (allegedly) worth $1.2B, but now her business barely makes 2.5% of that a year… So what on earth happened? @Bee better made an AMAZING video about this that inspired this episode of the podcast. We did a deep dive into the Rise & Fall of the Kardashian and Jenner empires and what we found shocked us… #kyliejenner #kardashians #kyliecosmetics #videoessay #marketing101 #socialmediamarketing #longervideo #marketingnotiktok ♬ original sound – Nicky

After having a few TikToks about the marketing choices made by the Kylie Cosmetics team and other videos talking about her decline pop up on my For You Page, I decided to do a little research myself, and here’s what I found.

One, Kylie Cosmetics’ sales have decreased over the years. Her sales have reportedly dropped from 68.7 million in 2017 to 36.2 million in 2022. I’m no business girlie, so I don’t really know what the math or percentages are on that, but I feel like cutting profits nearly in half can’t ever really be a good thing.

Two, Jenner has been trying to sell one of her houses since 2022 and hasn’t had much luck. It was originally listed for almost $22 million and has pretty steadily decreased to $17.9 million. It’s not a huge drop, but it definitely doesn’t help rumors that Jenner just isn’t bringing in money like she used to.

I don’t think I’ll ever live to see a day where the Kardashians aren’t grossly wealthy, so even if Kylie Cosmetics were to go under (which is purely speculation), I think the whole family would be just fine.

