Everything You Need To Know about Universal Orlando’s New Theme Park, Epic Universe

Walt Disney World typically comes to mind when people first think of theme parks in Orlando. However, my go-to theme park has always been Universal Studios. Universal is currently home to two parks: Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. They feature many large rollercoasters, such as the Velocicoaster, and not one but two Wizarding Worlds of Harry Potter!

However, many people who visit Orlando still decide to go to Disney World because Disney has four parks instead of two. What if I told you that Universal is opening a brand-new theme park in Orlando in the summer of 2025?

Universal Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025, located only one mile away from the existing Universal theme parks. This park will contain four distinct worlds with many rides and attractions themed to some of Universal’s most beloved films.

When entering the park, you’ll arrive in an area called Celestial Park. This is what Universal describes as the main hub which will contain portals to different worlds. This area will contain a carousel, restaurants, and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel overlooking the area. The main attraction of Celestial Park is a large dual-launch roller coaster called Starfall Racers.

When they’re finished visiting the restaurants or shops and riding the attractions, guests have the choice to enter four different portals that will take them to distinct, themed worlds. These portals are How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic.

First, in How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, you’ll be swept into a world full of dragons and get to experience many attractions based on the beloved characters in this franchise. This land will include a roller coaster called Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a water ride called Fyre Drill, and an attraction called Dragon Racer’s Rally. This ride will allow people to feel like they’re soaring in the sky like a dragon. This land will also feature extravagant decor, countless dragons, and stage shows where you can see the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless.

Another portal will take you to Super Nintendo World, which will feature your favorite characters from the Nintendo world. This section of the park will allegedly contain a mine cart ride, Mario Kart dark ride, and a children’s ride themed after Yoshi. This world will also closely resemble Universal’s Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

The next portal, Dark Universe, will transport you back in time to the age of Universal’s monsters. This will feature monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and werewolves. The main attraction is allegedly a large roller coaster designed after some of Universal’s classic monsters. Anticipate a dark, chilling atmosphere!

Lastly, we’ll be getting another Wizarding World of Harry Potter! In the other two Universal Parks, guests can travel to Hogsmeade, see Hogwarts Castle, and visit Diagon Alley and Gringotts Bank. In Universal Epic Universe, guests can finally travel to the Ministry of Magic, something that you can’t do in any other Universal park around the world.

This new world is allegedly themed after the Fantastic Beasts films, an offshoot of the Harry Potter series. It was also designed after the Ministry of Magic, which was featured in the fifth book of the Harry Potter series. This world’s main attraction will supposedly be a dark ride that will allow you to venture inside the Ministry of Magic.

This new theme park is sure to deliver so many new fun experiences, and it’s opening only a few hours away from FSU! I know I’m excited for this park to open, and if you’re as excited as me, you can follow Universal Orlando on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for updates about their newest park.

If you’re a theme park lover like me, or just love being able to see fictional worlds come to life, you should check out this park when it opens next year!

