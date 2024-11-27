Everything You Need to Know About the “Aliens” in the Ocean

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If your TikTok For You Page (FYP) is anything like mine, you’ve probably seen at least one video about aliens in the ocean. It all started on Wednesday, Nov. 13, when Congress’ Committee on Oversight and Accountability gathered to review a report from the Pentagon.

Following the hearing and report, there was an influx of videos on TikTok focusing on the potential aliens in the ocean. I was surprised to hear about this and started doing some more research into the subject, especially since I have a pretty significant fear of the ocean. A huge portion of it remains unexplored, so I wouldn’t be too shocked if we were making recent groundbreaking discoveries!

In light of all the chatter, I’ve put together everything we know after Congress’ hearing about the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in the ocean. Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, aka UAPs, were the main subject of the Pentagon report, but some personal stories are what really got the ball rolling on TikTok, telling the public that aliens were confirmed in the ocean.

The Pentagon report contained 757 UAP incidents, most of which were either birds, balloons, or even clouds. All of these incidents occurred between May 2023 and June 2024. Only 21 of the reported UAPs were noted to be something of interest and possibly “alien.”

Certain UAPs were claimed to be technology interfering with aircraft, thus raising concerns among the people. It’s important to note that while there was technology found in the ocean, nothing is proving it to be alien instead of a foreign government’s technology. Reports on the issue noted “flight safety concerns,” and three reports “described pilots being trailed or shadowed by UAP,” while witnesses also expressed concerns.

Another reason for the uproar was a personal story from witness Michael Shellenberger. Shellenberger is a journalist who came with a report from one of his sources describing a sighting of a “white orb.” The occurrence was alleged to have happened off the coast of Kuwait, with Shellenberger stating he watched a 13-minute video of the “white orb” emerging from the ocean and joining another orb as it ascended! I’d love it if Shellenberger could’ve brought in this footage, but the story itself is pretty shocking.

A former military member employed by the United States Army Counterintelligence and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Luis Elizondo, spoke out about the UAPs as well. Elizondo has taken the stance that the government has been conspiring to use taxpayer dollars to hide evidence of UAPs since 2017. He recently took the stand to reiterate his beliefs, “the U.S. is in possession of UAP technologies…I believe we’re in the midst of a multi-decade secretive arms race, one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars.”

These are definitely shocking claims, but luckily not claims backed by any concrete figures. To Elizondo’s point, there wouldn’t be much proof of his claims, but still, we have no confirmation of his beliefs. An interesting debate about government secrecy has been sparked after the hearing as well, with others calling for more transparency within the Department of Defense.

Overall, my deep dive into the aliens in the ocean ended in me discovering some new information about UAP sightings and public opinion on government secrecy. So far, we’ve only seen looser claims of sightings and reports of technological interference with no confirmation of the “aliens” yet! To me, it’s been a refreshing change of pace from the typical political debates of today. This is a topic I’d suggest keeping an eye on in the future.

