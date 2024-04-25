Everything We Know About ‘MaXXXine’ So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spoiler warning: Minor spoilers for Pearl and X.

It’s been a great year for the horror movie girlies because we’ve had tons of them come out! From Immaculate with Sydney Sweeney to Cuckoo coming out with Hunter Schafer, 2024 has seen the revival of horror. On April 8, the MaXXXine trailer finally dropped, and I couldn’t be more excited! A24, a very popular entertainment company, has been teasing the release for a while, and we now have the release date: July 5! Put your seatbelts on for this one!

MaXXXine is part of a horror trilogy directed by Ti West, which follows the life of Maxine Minx (played by Mia Goth), who dreams of fame and success in Hollywood. Pearl (2022) and X (2022) are the movies that came before that serve as prequels to this new film. Although X came before Pearl, Pearl is the first movie in the series that sets up X and the killer origins that started it all.

This brings us to the upcoming film MaXXXine. Let’s dive into the plot and what to expect.

what’s the plot of maxxxine?

MaXXXine is set in 1985. This movie takes place during the time of “The Night Stalker,” a notorious serial killer who went on a crime spree in California between 1984 and 1985. I think it’s interesting how West ties in an actual event to make this movie that much more real. “The Night Stalker,” Richard Ramirez, is notorious to this day. He didn’t target up-and-coming actresses, though, so I’m curious to see how MaXXXine will tie this into the plot!

how pearl and x set up maxxine

Pearl is about a woman who wants to be a dancer and a star but is ultimately held back on her family farm. She holds resentment of never being able to live out her dream and goes on a bloody rampage that sets us up for X.

X is about a film crew that arrives at a farmhouse wanting to make an adult film with Maxine Minx as the star. As the movie goes on, Pearl, who lives at this farmhouse, grows jealous and angry and begins killing them off one by one. This leaves Maxine Minx as the only survivor of this massacre, leading us into MaXXXine and how this adult film actress will do in Hollywood.

These movies have sparked a fan base because of the killer cast and just being all-around super fun slashers! The addition of Pearl as a prequel makes X so much better, and these characters have captivated people everywhere.

I’m so excited to see Mia Goth return in this role, as she’s really made a name for herself as a scream queen horror actress. She does a great job playing both Pearl and Maxine in the first two movies, and I know she’ll bring it home with MaXXXine. She’s also joined by some amazing actors and big names, such as Lily Collins, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and more! Ti West has spoiled us with a stacked cast, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how it will play out on the big screen.

I hope you’re as excited as I am and get the chance to see MaXXXine in theaters. It’s going to be killer!

