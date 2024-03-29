‘Everything I Know About Love’ Is an Essential Read for Every Woman in Her Twenties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton isn’t your typical memoir. Hailing from the UK, Dolly Alderton is a writer, journalist, and podcaster known for her witty humor and candid storytelling. In her book, Everything I Know About Love, she invites readers into her life throughout her 20s, sharing intimate anecdotes and reflections on love, friendship, and self-discovery. Through a series of short, easy-to-read chapters, and even recipes at times, Everything I Know About Love, is the perfect book to get you out of a reading slump. With humor, honesty, and profound insight, Alderton’s reflections resonate deeply. It’s an essential read for any woman in her 20s.

While she recounts experiences with romantic partners, at the heart of Alderton’s memoir lies a celebration of female friendship. In a world that often prioritizes romantic relationships, Alderton reminds us of the profound importance of platonic connections. “Everything I know about love is from my long-term female friendships,” she writes. Alderton shines a spotlight on the profound impact that her female friends have had on her life which has shaped her into the woman she is today. From her wild nights out at university to the quiet moments of shared vulnerability, Alderton paints a vivid picture of the relationships created during this confusing time in her life.

From university life in the United Kingdom, to her first “real job” in London, to witnessing her friends’ major milestones in life and feeling behind, we follow her ups and downs. With chapters like “Everything I Know About Love at 21” and “Everything I Know About Love at 28,” readers watch Alderton navigate romance, friendships, and love in a humorous and relatable way. She even includes recipes from prominent moments in her life or for certain situations, like scrambled eggs that are “easy to cook and eat when you’re sad.”

Alderton also provides stories about her journey with self-love and acceptance, from her time spent in therapy to her struggles with an eating disorder. “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself,” she writes. Her introspective and emotional reflections are something that any woman can relate to, as we all struggle with societal pressures and expectations. Alderton encourages us to embrace our flaws and vulnerabilities, with her messages serving as a much-needed reminder to cultivate kindness and acceptance toward ourselves.

Her candid reflections on her own journey through love and relationships offer solace and guidance to women navigating similar terrain, reassuring us that we are not alone in our struggles and triumphs. The writer details her experiences of online dating, butterflies-in-your-stomach crushes, soul-crushing heartbreaks and even falling in love with a self-help guru. She captures the full spectrum of romantic experiences with nuance and empathy. Watching her navigate the intricacies of dating and romance as a woman in my 20s is both relatable and entertaining.

Everything I Know About Love is so much more than romantic love and offers a sense of camaraderie and understanding. The memoirist recognizes that your 20s are a time of uncertainty and constant change, as she’s seen and experienced it all. Alderton’s memoir is a comforting and assuring read that any woman in her 20s will benefit from.

