Emma Chamberlain Is Changing Influencer Culture and I’m Here for It

Emma Chamberlain is the internet’s best friend.

Her viewers have grown up with her, learned to cook with her, and hung out with her and other YouTube vloggers, like the Dolan Twins. Well, maybe we didn’t all hang out with the Dolan Twins, but she sure made us feel like we did!

Chamberlain has had a remarkable career, from starting on YouTube at 16 years old to becoming a businesswoman, social media personality, podcaster, and more. As someone who’s been watching Chamberlain since she began posting on her YouTube channel (subtle flex) and is nearly her age, I can say her success is incredibly humbling. But it’s also so rewarding to see!

With her ever-growing career, Chamberlain is not posting on YouTube as frequently as she did before. Starting with her “what’s good in new york” vlog that was released in 2022, she debuted a new style to her content. Her vlogs have become more cinematic: long, aesthetically pleasing shots, hand-picked music that adds vibrance, and a conversational tone (typically between her and her father). These vlogs have turned into something much more natural.

The rise of influencer culture has made it much more difficult to find authentic content online. With the popularization of short-form media and a saturated influencer market, the pressure to create the “perfect” content is more significant than ever. Rather than focusing on who’s making the most creative content, the focus has shifted to a complete “numbers” game of who can get the best engagement.

Consequently, the “numbers” game has resulted in a lack of variation in content. When I scroll through YouTube, every video I watch feels nearly the same. Even outside of the typical influencer scope, successful content inevitably becomes repetitive (or maybe that’s just my feed). However, Chamberlain’s content offers a new and fresh style of vlogging.

Although Chamberlain’s content has always been true to her personality, it’s clear how her new filming style is uniquely her. Ever since the “what’s good in new york” vlog, we’ve seen a new side of her. We already knew that she had incredible credentials, but then we found out about her impeccable storytelling.

In one of her more recent videos, Chamberlain tells the story of how she decided she wanted to have a change in her hair after not changing it for so long. This video is titled “hair theory.” As an avid YouTube watcher, it was particularly impressive to me due to its duality. Despite how relaxed and laid back it was, it still had me on the edge of my seat and wondering what haircut Chamberlain was going to get. This goes to show that content is still engaging without all of the typical influencer theatrics.

Going forward, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were to notice more casual influencers. With the recent trend of de-influencing, it’s become clear that people are starting to become more interested in what they can personally relate to. The need for realism is inevitably going to allow more micro-influencers and unfiltered content to gain popularity, therefore inviting the resurgence of casual influencers.

In a world where my feed is full of influencers, 15-second videos, and “brain rot,” Emma Chamberlain’s content serves as a nice treat. Her introspective monologues, relatability, as well as offbeat humor, not only entertain her audience but also resonate with people who crave realness in a digital world full of filters and idealized lives. She isn’t just reshaping the way we consume video content — she’s redefining what it means to be authentic in the digital age, reminding us that our lives are more than just an Amazon storefront page.

