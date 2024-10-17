Does JoJo Siwa Hawk Tuah? We Find out on ‘Talk Tuah’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Internet sensation Hailey Welch, or “Hawk Tuah Girl,” is making the most of her 15 minutes of fame and has officially launched her podcast, Talk Tuah. Welch became an internet star in June 2024 after being asked, “What’s one move in bed that’ll make a man go crazy every time?” by the YouTube channel Tim & Dee TV. “Hawk Tuah” has become a viral meme and sensation ever since.

In one of her recent podcast episodes, she had the opportunity to interview JoJo Siwa, bringing together two of the most polarizing internet personalities in one podcast. Siwa has also had quite the year with the release of new music such as “Karma,” “Guilty Pleasure,” and “Choose UR Fighter.” She also was a judge for So You Think You Can Dance and met her current girlfriend on the dance competition show. The two viral internet stars came together to talk about everything from bending gender norms in photo shoots, what Siwa is like as a girlfriend, Radical Rick, and if Siwa “Hawk Tuahs.” While this is a duo no one was expecting, I fear they’re incredibly iconic. Here are the highlights of their tea session.

Siwa declares she could never play a straight person or kiss a man

This…doesn’t necessarily surprise me. Siwa has been incredibly open about her sexuality after coming out in 2021, and we have all been along for the ride ever since. When she competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2021 with Jenna Johnson, they were the first female duo to compete in the reality dance competition. Despite her current sexual identity and promise never to be intimate with a man, her childhood crushes were Zach Efron and Ross Lynch.

siwa compared her LadyGunn photoshoot to Harry Styles’ iconic Vogue dress look

While I personally found JoJo Siwa’s LADYGUNN photoshoot to be iconic and really well-styled, the internet (as usual) is divided on it. I appreciated that Siwa was able to combine both her feminity and masculinity in one shoot. The styling was also on point, and I found the neutral and metallic tones to be aesthetically pleasing. However, Siwa’s comment comparing herself to Harry Styles in a dress on the cover of Vogue has the internet up in arms. While I see why she used this comparison, I just feel the people, magazines, circumstances, aesthetics, stylings, and the “why” are just too different.

Siwa is surrounded by good people

This made me really happy to hear as a person who grew up with JoJo Siwa. It’s always hard watching your favorite celebrities or influencers go down a bad path after taking on too much as a child or experiencing unimaginable things way too young. Siwa admitted that as a girl, she witnessed a shooting, and it still impacts her today. She unfortunately heard gunshots near her house recently and posted about it on an Instagram Close Friends story, and talked about how every person on the story reached out to her. While people can have split opinions on Siwa, I’m happy she has people who keep her grounded and happy. She also talked about being surrounded by loved ones during her 21st birthday celebration at Disney World and how she was able to rally through with their support.

Siwa has a girlfriend going on two months

She met her girlfriend on So You Think You Can Dance, but they initially couldn’t talk because of judge and contestant relationship rules. Siwa also announced that she believes she has “Big D*** Energy,” but behind closed doors, she actually enjoys being the little spoon. She allows herself to soften in private with her girlfriend. It’s very apparent that Siwa’s love language is gift-giving and thoughtfulness. She proceeded to tell a story about how she shelled out $60,000 on a girl she wanted to get with when she was 18 years old. It may not have worked out with her but JoJo seems to be extremely happy and absolutely obsessed with her current girlfriend!

The jojo siwa face tesla no longer exists

Okay, well, the Tesla still exists — JoJo gifted it to her cousin — but it no longer features her face and famous bow. Since gifting it to her family, JoJo has upgraded to a Lamborghini that also features her face (because why not?).

siwa does hawk tuah!

It wouldn’t be an episode of Talk Tuah if Welch didn’t ask her guest if she does the “Hawk Tuah.” Siwa cemented that it isn’t just for straight people or people with penises. They proceeded to name Siwa’s private parts Frankie the Tankie.

Well, that was a ride. Thanks for reading, and I hope you got all the JoJo Siwa updates you may (or may not) have wanted. I know I did.

