Cruz Beckham Sparks Controversy with Age Gap Relationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Hear ye! Hear ye! There’s a new couple in the villa, and they are joining Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson in serving The Idea of You vibes. In case you didn’t get that reference, let me put it in simple terms: age gap, mama, age gap.

Now, personally, at 22, I already struggle with the idea of even thinking about dating someone who doesn’t have a two in the first number of their age. It’s not that I am against an age gap, trust me, but I think it’s fine when both parts have their frontal lobe fully developed (or at least close to it.) Which, if you didn’t know, is at 25. But hey, what do I know? I’m not here to talk about my opinions — I’m here to give you the tea.

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of the Beckham family, began a new relationship this year with Brazilian-German producer and songwriter Jackie Apostel. They were first spotted together in June, but their relationship didn’t seem to have been getting much attention until recently. While it was known that they were together, most were not aware of their age difference until it was revealed just before Cruz took her to meet the family at an Inter Miami game on Oct. 19.

After that, there’s been quite a lot of discourse around the couple’s age gap. While it’s not directed at the 10 years that separate their age, it’s directed at the age that the lovers currently have. Jackie, who is the older one of the two, is 29, while Cruz is 19.

Cruz was already having a lot of relationship drama at the beginning of the year. He had a messy breakup involving his then-girlfriend Viktoria Reitan, also known by her artist moniker “bby ivy,” and allegations that he had cheated on her with Issey Moloney. It was soon after that dating rumors with Apostel flourished after he was spotted with her during the Glastonbury Music Festival in June.

What’s even more interesting about this relationship is the contradicting information that the media has been getting from the family and sources. Several reports have conveyed that Victoria Beckham has bonded with Apostel. Victoria’s approval was hinted at when she started sharing pieces of her clothing collection with Apostel. Cruz and Jackie debuted as a couple during Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show and have since been at other family events and spending time with the Beckham clan.

That sounds like success, right? Well, not quite.

There are some contradicting statements relayed by sources, talking about the Beckham matriarch’s worries about the relationship. It seems that while Victoria is happy for the two lovers and the happiness that it’s bringing her son, she’s indeed worried about the pace of the relationship and how it could affect Cruz.

Initially branding it a fling, Victoria and David had no qualms about letting the relationship run its course. However, with talks of Jackie becoming a permanent Beckham member seemingly happening, Victoria seems to harbor some worries about the different stages of life that Cruz and Jackie are in and whether Cruz is still young and unprepared for the level of commitment that Jackie may want.

With the fear of being seen as a meddling mom, Victoria hasn’t been opinionated about the relationship and seems to be keeping these worries reserved. David, on the other hand, seems to be more relaxed about the couple, with Victoria allegedly claiming that if this was happening with their youngest child and only daughter, Harper — who is known to be the apple of David’s eye — he wouldn’t be so calm.

While many say that the couple is showing that age is just a number, it’s also apparent that their age gap is still causing worry to some of the people around them and the public. While the public has no right to involve themselves, one can’t help but feel a little strange about Cruz still being a teenager. As of now, only time will tell if they end up being like Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson or like Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler.

