5 Feel-Good Movies To Cozy Up With This Winter

As of late, it’s been freezing in Tallahassee, and as someone who was raised in Florida, I won’t be going outside much. While playing in the snow has been fun, I believe that the cold weather calls for a cozy movie night.

When I think about comfort as a movie, I think of feel-good, hopeful, and comedic films. While I have a special place in my heart for emotional, dramatic movies, there’s nothing quite like laughing and feeling uplifted after a good film.

So, I’ve compiled a list of what I think are the best movies for your night inside. Order your favorite meal, get comfortable, and let’s go!

Crazy, Stupid Love (2013) Crazy, Stupid Love follows Cal (Steve Carell), a middle-aged, suburban family man. Cal’s life is picture-perfect until his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), reveals that she has been having an affair and wants a divorce from him. Now thrust into the dating world, Cal needs help. That’s when he meets player Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), who teaches Cal everything he needs to know about dating. This movie is filled with fun, romance, and comedy, and it will keep you entertained for its almost two-hour runtime. The cast is stacked with stars like Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Joey King. When Harry Met Sally (1989) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) When Harry Met Sally is a true classic loved by all audiences, no matter their age. Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) are strangers who have become best friends while living in New York. As their friendship grows, Harry and Sally are determined to keep their relationship platonic. Just friends…right? This film is the blueprint for the rom-com genre, and it has some of the best writing of the past few decades. Also, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan recently shared on social media that there’s a possible reunion happening, so it’s a perfect time to watch this film! Legally Blonde (2001) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is the it-girl. Fashionable, bubbly, and popular, Elle can’t want anything more — other than to marry her longtime boyfriend, Warner Huntington III. However, when Warner unexpectedly breaks up with her because she’s too blonde, Elle sets out to prove him wrong by following him to Harvard Law School. Legally Blonde is a must-watch for every girl. Throughout the film, you’ll become invested in Elle’s journey as she finds herself. Another reason to watch this movie is that there’s a prequel series about Elle Woods currently being developed by our very own Reese Witherspoon! The Princess Bride (1987) View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Princess Bride | Official (@theprincessbridemovie) The noble Westley (Cary Elwes) must find and save his true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), from her impending marriage and mythical threats in the kingdom of Florin. To finally be reunited, the couple is forced to make a long, dangerous journey in this lighthearted fairy tale. This film is another classic from Rob Reiner (director of When Harry Met Sally) and is simply pure joy. It’s a true laugh-out-loud film that is sure to make your inner child happy. Pitch Perfect (2012) Beca (Anna Kendrick) is a rebellious freshman who wants nothing more than to leave the college her father forced her to enroll in and pursue her music-producing career. The last thing she expects is to join the Barden Bellas, an all-girls acapella group. However, Beca is inspired to change the traditional methods of the Bellas and make them an elite group in college music competitions. Pitch Perfect is a comedy that never gets old. With an ensemble of incredible female performers, this is a fun, feel-good movie.

Now, with these cozy movie picks, you should be ready to embrace the weather with a warm cup of hot chocolate and great company. Happy watching!

