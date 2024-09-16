This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) always sets the tone for the upcoming fashion trends, and this year was no exception. The runway was a striking display of creativity, with bold statements that left my friends and I in awe and a few choices that had us scratching our heads. From daring silhouettes to unexpected color palettes, designers pulled out all the stops to capture the attention of the fashion world.

While some collections were undeniably chic, showcasing timeless elegance and innovation, others pushed the boundaries of avant-garde fashion…perhaps a little too far. These experimental looks left us wondering if they’ll truly catch on or if they’re better left on the runway. As fashion enthusiasts, we’re constantly on the lookout for inspiration, and NYFW delivers just that. Whether you’re eager to adopt the trends or steer clear of certain styles, this year’s shows offered plenty to consider. Here’s a rundown of the hits that had us swooning and the misses that made us cringe.

The Hits: Serving Looks and Setting Trends

1. Michael Kor’s Timeless Chic

Michael Kors presented a collection that embraced a color scheme rich with deep reds, blacks, browns, and golds that was all about dark glamour. Inspired by NYC’s nightlife, Kors created sophisticated and elegant designs. For those cool autumn nights when you want to look effortlessly stylish, Kors has captured a timeless yet urban look. His creations were a huge hit for anyone wishing to add a dark, romantic flair to their outfit, as they found the perfect mix between classic and modern.

2. Area’s Dazzling Drama

This one may be controversial, but Area created a dazzling show on the runway with their collection, which mainly focused on striking embellishments and strong silhouettes. Imagine this: bright, attention-grabbing items, huge ruffles, and petite, crystal-themed dresses. The brand’s playful and daring use of textures and colors is ideal for anyone wishing to make a statement. These choices of outfits may be questionable, but they’ll make you stand out!

3. Alex Consani and lucky Blue Smith: The ones to Watch

Lucky Blue Smith and Alex Consani were this year’s breakout sensations at NYFW. Consani’s vivid blonde locks and self-assured walk gave the runway a youthful, refreshing attitude that encapsulated the essence of the collections she was representing. Her styles were striking, and they ranged from avant-garde ensembles to stylish streetwear that made heads turn. Conversely, Lucky Blue Smith taught us how to dress in menswear. He looked terrific in everything from fitted suits to edgy leather jackets, showcasing his stunning blue eyes and composed personality while confirming why he’s a fashion industry favorite. We get you, Nara, we get you.

The misses: Fashion that Fizzled

1. Coach’s Nostalgia Without Freshness

Coach fully committed to a 90s nostalgia concept, but the results fell short of expectations. The collection had some adorable vintage items, such as oversized jackets and monogrammed bags, but it lacked the unique edge needed to make it stand out. It felt more like a safe parody of retro styles than anything exciting or innovative, which made us wish the company had shown a little more imagination.

2. Collina Strada’s Overload of Ideas

Although Collina Strada is renowned for its whimsical, avant-garde designs, the collection for this season might’ve gone too far. Rather than feeling unified, the combination of vivid colors, clashing designs, and unusual forms came off as overbearing. Although we applaud the brand’s dedication to social commentary and sustainability, we were left feeling more puzzled than inspired by their disorganized presentation. They reminded us that sometimes, simpler is better.

Conclusion: Fashion’s Flirtation with the Future

This year’s NYFW gave us unforgettable moments, some of which left us wanting more — like Michael Kors’ embrace of dark glamour or Area’s sparkling extravaganza. Meanwhile, brands like Coach and Collina Strada reminded us that not every experiment lands as intended.

NYFW is so exciting — the unpredictability, the risks, and the potential for greatness. Whether you’re looking to stay ahead of the trends or enjoy the spectacle, there’s always something for everyone at NYFW. With models like Alex Consani and Lucky Blue Smith leading the way, I can’t wait to see what the future of fashion holds.

