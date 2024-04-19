Why I’m Binge-Watching Hulu’s ‘Shogun’ as a History Lover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re like me, then you probably endlessly scroll through Netflix hoping to find a new show before eventually coming to a dead end. Recently, I’ve been watching more shows on Hulu instead of Netflix, and my most recent obsession is the newly released Shogun. I binge-watched all the episodes available so far of the 10-episode season. I love it so much!

Shogun is a historical drama series based on the novels by James Clavell. The show takes place in Japan during the 16th century in a time of peace that is soon interrupted by the death of their regent, Taiko, and the unexpected arrival of an Englishman. Shogun brings life to 16th-century Japan with beautiful traditional outfits, incredible fight sequences, and complex storylines. The show is clearly dedicated to keeping true to the Japanese culture of the 16th century.

As a history minor, I love any historical show or movie. Whereas many movies and TV shows nowadays aren’t as historically accurate as they could be, Shogun is one of the most historically accurate products out there. Shogun’s historical accuracy resulted from the lead actor and producer, Hiroyuki Sanada, who wanted to bring as much Japanese culture to the show as he could.

I haven’t found many shows lately that keep me wanting more and invested in the plot. Shogun does that! It not only focuses on the main characters of the show, but gives attention to the supporting characters too. I’m so glad the creators of Shogun focused on more than the main cast. Seeing every character’s story makes the show’s world feel bigger. Also, the main storyline feels more authentic since it isn’t just about those in the high society of 16th century Japan, but about the regular citizens of Japan as well.

Some of my favorite characters are Lord Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada; Mariko, played by Anna Sawai; and John Blackthorn, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Each actor, when on-screen, immediately captures my attention and makes me feel that what I’m watching is reality. They embody their characters perfectly along with the rest of the cast, who are just as amazing!

Shogun is a must-watch, but if you don’t have a Hulu account already, don’t worry — Hulu offers a student discount! For only $1.99 per month, you’re able to watch not only Shogun but also Emmy-winning shows like The Bear and Abbott Elementary, to name a few. There’s a huge selection of movies, TV shows, and Hulu originals that you can choose from.

I know the remaining episodes of the season will be filled with drama, shocking twists, and incredible fight scenes. I’m so excited to finish this series and see how the show ends. Episode 10, the finale, comes out on April 23. It will air at 12 a.m., so tune in to watch the wrap-up of a show that has a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether your next watch is Shogun or another incredibly highly-rated show, Hulu is the place for you on your next binge-watch. Next time you’re endlessly scrolling for movie or TV show ideas on Netflix, remember that Hulu has incredible new shows and movies that will leave you wanting more!

