A Review of Bad Bunny’s New Album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’

Bad Bunny is back with the release of his new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which translates to “I should’ve taken more photos.” Once again, Bad Bunny has surpassed himself and brought to life one of my favorite albums so far this year. Centered around Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s home country, this album has touched the hearts of Puerto Ricans and people with cultural roots outside of where they live.

Packed full of the illustrious salsa sounds and the modern spiciness that Latin music is known for, Bad Bunny’s new album brings to life the intersection of old and new Latin sounds. This creates a masterpiece that people of all generations can enjoy, serving as a bridge to connect with other people and their culture. So, let’s break down the multiple layers of this album!

Bad Bunny has always proudly carried Puerto Rico with him through his discography, and there was no doubt that this album would be the same. This particular album, however, has been deemed Bad Bunny’s most Puerto Rican album yet. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS relays a lot of music and visuals that carry heavy political messages involving the history of Puerto Rico, their relation with the U.S., and the diaspora of Puerto Ricans.

The album’s promotional short film stars Jacobo Morales, a prominent Puerto Rican figure, and conveys the album’s overarching message. Morales starts by voicing his wish to have taken more photos in the past since so much has changed since then. As the film continues, we are exposed to a gentrified neighborhood, one that seems to have more foreigners than Puerto Ricans. This rapidly evokes a sense of longing, nostalgia, and bittersweetness, shedding light on Puerto Ricans’ growing reality.

To give some context about Puerto Rico’s political climate, the island became a U.S. territory in 1898. Nonetheless, the island has always had an ambiguous relationship with the U.S. and remains a turbulent topic of discourse to this day. Conflicting opinions encompass those who want to stay part of the U.S., those who want Puerto Rican statehood, and those who want independence, further heightened by the current economic crisis.

In the album’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” Bad Bunny uses Hawaii as an example to warn others about what could happen to Puerto Rico. His lyrics, “Quieren quitarme el río / Y también la playa / Quieren el barrio mío / Y que abuelita se vaya” (“They want to take my river and my beach. They want my neighborhood and for grandma to get out”) paint a similar picture to that shown in the short film.

The album doesn’t only talk about Puerto Rico’s political history but also Bad Bunny’s personal history. In the last song of the album “LA MuDANZA,” Bad Bunny retells the story of how his parents met and his attachment to his home country. He ends with a passionate statement, declaring his refusal to leave his home in Puerto Rico.

Some of the other songs, “KLOuFRENS” and “TURiSTA,” are thought to be based on Bad Bunny’s romantic life. They’re said to refer to Gabriela Berlingeri, his ex-girlfriend, and Kendall Jenner, whom he’s been sighted with for a long time. Whether this is true or not, his lyrics leave space to imagine, making it fun to keep replaying the album and trying to decipher the stories behind the songs.

Apart from being rich in its lyrical narrative, the album is rich in its music as well. Infused with genres like reggaeton, salsa, and jibaro music, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is a cross-generational musical landscape that intertwines past and present, perfect for both older and younger audiences. This blend of genres by Bad Bunny should come off as a surprise since he started his career with heavy trap and reggaeton, but throughout his career, he has demonstrated his adaptable, versatile, and exploratory musical style.

The first track, “NUEVAYoL,” starts with a sample from “Un Verano en Nueva York,” a salsa song from El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, before blending a shocking dembow beat. This combination of genres produces an innovative sound and reintroduces classic genres that were becoming lost to younger generations, like salsa, in a way that they will find appealing. Moreover, this is Bad Bunny’s way of paying homage to his musical inspirations and, as told to TIME, his way of encouraging younger generations to pursue the music of their ancestors.

Always one to uphold Puerto Rican representation, the album’s featured artists are all Puerto Rican, and the musicians in charge of the salsa components are all young musicians ranging from the ages of 17 to 21 from Puerto Rico’s public school of music.

It’s hard not to connect to this album, as proven by the explosive response by the public. Lately, most social media platforms are filled with multiple trends inspired by the album, as well as videos depicting the audience’s reaction to the songs. One of the trends is based on his song “DtMF” which conveys a sense of regret for not taking more photos of loved ones when they were still there. The song’s message resonated with listeners, and people created edits depicting people they have lost or are missing.

At the heart of the album lies connection as its core — connection to one’s roots, community, cultural history, and the memories we make in life. Bad Bunny returns to his roots and draws inspiration from his personal life and home country’s history to create a forever-lasting album. This essence bleeds into its listeners, evoking in them a desire to become closer to their own families and culture, especially in an era of heavy diaspora.

If you haven’t heard the album yet, take this as your sign to listen to it immediately!

