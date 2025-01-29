A Deep Dive Into the Men Who’ve Captured Pop Queens’ Hearts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This past year, the spotlight wasn’t just on the stage — it was on the lives of three pop queens who’ve turned their drama into hits just as big as their newest singles. From NFL romances to Broadway betrayals, the personal lives of stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter have kept fans buzzing just as much as their music. So sit back with a cup of espresso and dive into the stories that have everyone wanting more.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The Ultimate Power Couple?

Taylor Swift makes her relationships feel larger-than-life, and her romance with Travis Kelce is no exception. Their connection thrives in the spotlight, combining her reign as a global pop star with his fame as one of the NFL’s most recognizable players.

It all started when Kelce revealed on his podcast that he tried to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City — a classic Swiftie move. Although he didn’t get to meet her then, his playful attempt caught her attention later on.

Fast forward a few months and the two were spotted together, sparking a media frenzy.

From cheering each other on at games and concerts to sharing moments in the private boxes of NFL stadiums, their connection quickly became a pop culture sensation. Combining Swift’s reign as a global pop star with Kelce’s status as one of football’s most recognizable players, their chemistry has been impossible to ignore.

While some fans speculate this could be a savvy PR move — uniting Swifties and football fans in a marketing dream — others are captivated by the genuine energy they bring to public appearances. Whether it’s Kelce’s adoring stares in concert crowds or Swift’s newfound embrace of football culture, the couple seems to be having the time of their lives.

Could this be her “endgame,” or is it just another era in her love life? Whatever the answer, one thing is clear: together, Swift and Kelce are rewriting the rules of modern celebrity romance as they continue to go strong.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: One Wicked Affair

Ariana Grande’s relationship with Ethan Slater, her co-star in the upcoming Wicked movie, might be the most dramatic plot twist of 2024. The whole SpongeBob gig was an instant turn-off for me personally, but hey, to each their own.

Their connection reportedly blossomed during late-night rehearsals and coffee runs, but there’s a catch — Slater was married to his high school sweetheart. Social media quickly lit up with commentary and jokes, with fans coining phrases like “Divorce your wife, I’m bored,” a cheeky twist on Grande’s infamous song lyric.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Slater’s now ex-wife, Lilly Jay, reportedly told media outlets that Ariana was “not a girl’s girl.” Fans were quick to dig into Ariana’s past, calling out a supposed pattern of her romances overlapping with other relationships.

Months of silence followed the allegations until Grande seemingly responded with her controversial track “yes, and?” The explicit song unapologetically challenges public scrutiny of her love life, with mixed reception from fans. While some called it a “girl boss moment,” others found it disrespectful, especially given the timing and impact on Slater’s ex-wife and child. Even though it’s become apparent that Grande and Slater are promoting their relationship alongside the Wicked movie, I can’t help but wonder: could this entire romance be a facade?

The real intrigue might lie in the whispers about Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Are the co-stars secretly the ones sharing sparks, with Slater as a convenient distraction? The drama has undoubtedly left a mark on Broadway, pop culture, and Grande’s carefully curated image.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan: A Short N’ Sweet Romance

Sabrina Carpenter has come a long way since her Girl Meets World days, transforming herself from a Disney darling into a bona fide pop sensation. With a major glow-up, she launched her music career with her album Short n’ Sweet, earning accolades for her catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics. Her rise only gained momentum as she embarked on a sold-out tour, proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the pop world.

But Barry Keoghan? He’s the kind of Hollywood wildcard that keeps people talking for all the weirdest reasons. Known for his brooding indie roles and eccentric off-screen vibe, Keoghan seemed like an odd choice for Carpenter, whose image radiates bubbly pop star perfection.

When the two made their Met Gala debut, jaws dropped, not in admiration, but in sheer confusion. Barry had recently split from the mother of his child, and his cryptic behavior and almost-too-serious demeanor made fans question what Carpenter saw in him. Was it his edgy indie charm, or was she dipping her toes into a chaotic romance for fun?

Then there’s the Saltburn effect. Keoghan’s unsettling performance in the film didn’t help his case, leaving fans — and probably Sabrina herself — asking, “Why him?” The relationship fizzled out almost as quickly as it started, with many speculating that their clashing energies helped bring it to a close. Still, the brief romance brought a rebellious streak to Carpenter’s polished persona, giving fans and tabloids plenty to dissect. Here’s to hoping she’ll give us a “taste” of her next romance.

As we wrap up 2024’s juiciest love stories, one thing is certain: these pop queens know how to keep the spotlight burning. What’s next? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: we’ll be watching.

