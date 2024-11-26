A Deep Dive into Taylor Swift’s Football WAG Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in 2023, she’s been spotted at his football games sporting glam style and team spirit. Swift has meticulously rocked each look, often incorporating the color red and official Chiefs gear into her outfits. Her presence at NFL games has put her Wives and Girlfriends (WAG) fashion into the spotlight, capturing the attention of viewers everywhere. Not only has Swift been dominating headlines in the music world with her record-breaking Eras Tour, but she’s also been captivating fashion critics with her trend-setting outfits. Let’s take an in-depth look at Swift’s bold and stylish football game WAG fashion:

Classy accessories: simple yet chic

Swift’s accessory choices are minimal yet essential, adding a soft touch to her game-day looks. Sunglasses, elegant purses, soft scarves, and stunning jewelry enrich her outfits with a sophisticated, distinctive flair. Each accessory enhances her style, blending the Chiefs’ colors with Swift’s personality. She’s often seen wearing uniquely shaped earrings, such as crescent diamonds and hearts. From bold statement pieces to subtle jewelry, every accessory highlights her individuality while supporting the team.

One notable accessory moment occurred in October 2023 when Swift paired a black mini skirt and Chief’s red sweatshirt with beautiful bracelets. These bracelets featured an evil eye, a Foundrae heart, and one with Kelce’s jersey number, finalizing the outfit with Lolita platform loafers.

Color Palette: Neutrals with Pops of Vibrant Color

Many of Swift’s game-day outfits feature neutral tones like beige, gray, and black. These soft, modest shades are often paired with vibrant layers and accessories in bold reds, blues, and yellows, bringing contrast, energy, and excitement to her looks. In December 2023, Swift appeared in a black turtleneck layered with a red sweater, reflecting her signature style. She paired this with high-waisted black pants, leather thigh-high boots, and a chic gold necklace. To complete the look, her nails were painted red, perfectly complementing her bold red lips.

Another spotlight fashion moment occurred in September 2023, during Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game. She wore a white button-up tank top with a red Chiefs windbreaker and black denim shorts. Accessories included crescent diamond earrings, a Chiefs’ lanyard, a Louis Vuitton camera bag, and her signature red lip.

Footwear: Completing the Look

Swift’s iconic game-day looks have highlighted various kinds of shoes, such as knee-high boots, loafers, and sneakers, underlining her choice of footwear as the perfect complement to her outfit. On most game days, Swift can be spotted wearing boots of all sizes, shapes, and colors. In October 2024, she wore chunky knee-high leather boots with a plaid brown and dark red mini dress paired perfectly with trendy gold accessories.

In January 2024, Swift decided on black combat boots with a red outline, which she paired with a puffer jacket featuring Kelce’s jersey number, a white beanie, jeans, and red gloves. The boots balanced the outfit flawlessly, illuminating her style and support for the Chiefs.

Swift’s football game WAG fashion has evolved into a fashion statement that effortlessly showcases her ability to mix and match several fashion trends while expressing team spirit. Her choice to pay attention to minor fashion details like accessories gives her a recognizable but exclusive style of WAG fashion, creating a game-day fashion trend where fans can view and craft fashion looks of their own. Every game allows Swift to continue expressing her personality and game-day anticipation through WAG fashion, making her the ultimate WAG.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!