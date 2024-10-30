Netflix Movie ‘Woman of the Hour’ Portrays the Chilling Instincts of Women Everywhere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

While I cannot sit through the first five minutes of any horror movie, I’m always down for a thriller or true crime. For this Halloween season, Netflix has just dropped Woman of the Hour. This captivating thriller depicts the horrifying real-life tale of serial killer Rodney Alcala, whose infamous rampage was made possible by his participation in a well-known dating program on television in the 1970s. This film, which stars Anna Kendrick in a fantastic directorial debut, is more than just a high-stakes hunt. It offers a fresh take on what’s “chilling” in this genre by illustrating what it means to be a woman and navigating a world where we don’t know everyone’s intentions.

Set in the late 1970s, Woman of the Hour revisits one of the most bizarre episodes in TV history. At this time, The Dating Game was a television phenomenon where women were invited onto the show to quiz bachelors and hopefully find “the one.” Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick), an actress desperately trying to find her breakthrough in Hollywood, signs up for the show, hoping to boost her own career and get exposure. Alcala, portrayed by Daniel Zovatto, is selected as one of the bachelors, posing as a charming but mysterious man. Unbeknownst to the host and contestants, the smooth-talking bachelor was, in fact, a cold-blooded murderer. The real twist? He won.

The dynamic is immediately uncomfortable when Alcala is introduced to Cheryl on set. The game’s producers and audience don’t sense anything amiss. Still, Cheryl starts to feel unease as the bachelor’s answers and demeanor strike her as strangely intense and unsettling. Despite this feeling, she selects Alcala as her date, a decision that viewers know carries life-or-death consequences.

The film primarily follows Cheryl, who unwittingly finds herself face-to-face with Alcala. As she goes through the motions of the dating show, we, the viewers, experience the layers of tension beneath her playful exchanges with Alcala. Kendrick brilliantly exposes the nuances of a woman’s intuition in the face of danger. Her portrayal has garnered praise, showing a nuanced understanding of her character’s unease and fortitude — qualities that make this thriller so immersive.

At its core, the movie shows how terrifying it can be to navigate a world where the people around you — especially men you might encounter in situations that should be safe or normal — might not have the best intentions. What makes Woman of the Hour so compelling is that it doesn’t just deliver a thriller about a serial killer; it also captures that instinctive feeling many women experience when they sense something is “off.”

Kendrick’s portrayal of Cheryl, a young woman faced with an immediate, creeping discomfort, is incredibly relatable. Cheryl feels an almost visceral fear, a pain many women recognize from real-life experiences, whether with strangers or even people they once trusted. For women watching the film, Cheryl’s response is heartbreakingly familiar.

Many have felt the need to push aside unease to avoid seeming “paranoid” or “rude,” and the film acknowledges this with raw honesty. When Cheryl meets Alcala, her reactions show her trying to smile and play along despite her gut feeling. Kendrick’s portrayal underscores many women’s vulnerability, even in situations that seem as benign as a TV show set, where she’s expected to act as if nothing’s wrong.

The film resonates because it reveals the layers of fear women often carry in everyday encounters, especially with men who might hold power or influence over them. It’s a reminder that every woman has felt something like this, whether in a public space or on a date, sensing the undercurrents of danger but questioning if they’re “overreacting.”

Woman of the Hour isn’t your typical Netflix thriller — it’s a disturbing and thought-provoking piece that will keep you on the edge of your seat long after the credits roll. Kendrick’s powerful storytelling doesn’t just tell a horrific true-crime story; it delves into the complexities of public perception, celebrity culture, and the role of media in shaping our reality.

The message behind Woman of the Hour is that women’s experiences and instincts deserve to be taken seriously. The film shines because it speaks to the silent, collective experience so many women share: navigating discomfort, fear, and intuition in a world that often tells them to stay quiet. Kendrick’s film gives a voice to that experience, creating a space where this fear and unease are acknowledged, validated, and respected.

It’s no wonder that Woman of the Hour has quickly become a Netflix must-watch, captivating audiences who crave more than the usual true-crime narrative. If you’re looking for a film that makes you think, holds you in suspense, and raises unsettling questions, Woman of the Hour will leave you captivated, horrified, and asking for more.

