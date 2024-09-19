A Beginner’s Guide to the Reality TV Show ‘Big Brother’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Over the summer, chances are you watched or heard of the hit reality television show, Love Island. Like many of you, I’m drawn to shows like this because of the drama, romance, and competition, but just because Love Island is over doesn’t mean that your reality TV binge has to end, too! For many years now, I have been a “superfan” of another show on CBS called Big Brother. In this article, I will cure your post-Love Island depression by introducing you to, in my opinion, the most underrated reality TV show on the air.

Big Brother, at its core, is a social experiment. Every summer, 16 “houseguests” are chosen to spend the summer in the Big Brother house. Each week, the houseguests will send one of their own members home, and the last guest to remain will win $750,000 as the winner of their Big Brother season. Additionally, every week, there is a “Head of Household” competition. The houseguest who wins this will be safe from eviction but also responsible for nominating two houseguests for eviction. It’s a blessing to be safe for the week but also a curse because when you name two people, you create enemies.

In the spirit of competition, the nominated houseguests do have one more chance to compete for their safety. Following the Head of Household competition, there is also a weekly “Power of Veto” event, in which the Head of Household, the two nominees, and three randomly selected houseguests compete for another chance for safety. The Power of Veto winner can remove themselves or another houseguest from the block, keeping the winner and whoever they choose safe. If the veto is used, the Head of Household will have to nominate another houseguest, creating even more enemies. This is how the drama is created.

The house divides very quickly when the competition begins. Alliances and enemies are formed almost immediately. In this show, alliances are essential for going far. It’s necessary to have people in the house who will keep you safe if they become Head of Household. One of the most popular seasons (a great one to start with for beginners) is season six. This season aired in the early 2000s and has everything a viewer could ask for, including competition, drama, and romance. This season is so popular partially due to the division of the house: it’s split into exactly two sides, and these two groups make their hatred toward each other very clear.

If you’re a beginner and want to watch a newer season, however, I highly recommend the season currently airing: season 26. This season features houseguests like Tucker, a competition beast, and Angela, a pot-stirring mother. If you’re looking for a TV show that will make you laugh, cry, and feel emotions you didn’t know were possible to feel with reality dramas, season 26 is a great place to start.

For most of my life, Big Brother has been my main source of entertainment. I find it comforting to turn to reality TV when my own reality becomes strenuous. If you’re in need of a new TV show to binge, I hope that this show will be just as comforting to you as it is to me!

